The Microsoft Brain Drain: Top Execs Who Left In The Last 10 Years And Where They Ended Up

Photo: Associated Press

Microsoft’s Windows boss Steven Sinofsky is out.It’s pretty surprising news because Sinofsky was leading the most important product at Microsoft, and he was thought to be the CEO-in-waiting.



The good news for shareholders is that Microsoft sheds executives like a snake sheds its skin.

We have a list of the top executives who have jump from Microsoft since the start of the Ballmer era and where they’ve landed.

