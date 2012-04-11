The Top Citi Card Offers

Here are the top three editor’s picks for new Citi credit card offers this month, via Outlaw‘s deals portal.



1. Citi Simplicity Card — This attractively designed MasterCard is a relatively new offering from the bank. This promotion includes 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers and Purchases for 18 months, plus there’s no annual fee. As the name Simplicity Card implies, this is a credit card designed for those who don’t want to worry about unexpected fees or inability to access customer support. The card provides “peace of mind through direct access to a service representative, no late fees and no penalty rate.”

Those $35 late fees can add up if you ever forget to pay on time, or if you are out of the country away from Internet access and you are unable to make a payment. See more details of the Citi Simplicity Card offer and apply online here.

2. Citi Platinum Select MasterCard — This card also offers 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months, with no annual fee. You can also get exclusive online discounts with Extra Cash from Citi. See more details of this offer and apply online here. (A Visa version of the Citi Platinum Select card is also available; it offers the same 18-month 0% Intro APR.)

3. Citi Diamond Preferred Card — In addition to 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers and Purchases for 18 months, and no annual fee, this matte black credit card provides complimentary “24/7 access to personalised concierge service providing assistance in booking hotel, flights, concert tickets and much more.” Access to the Citi Private Pass service also provides Diamond Preferred cardholders with the ability “to purchase presale tickets, preferred seating, VIP packages, and other unforgettable live entertainment experiences.” See more details of this offer and apply online here.

That’s certainly a lot of nice extras for a card that doesn’t have an annual fee.

Finally, for those who travel frequently, don’t overlook the Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature Card. A current promotion offers new cardholders “40,000 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points after spending $1,000 within 4 months of account opening.” See that deal here.

(Note: I’m no longer as closely involved with Outlaw, but I still play an advisory role there. Every month I post an updated list of recommended card deals and bank sign-up promotions. Also, these deals are limited time offers and may expire or change at any time – at time of publication on April 10th, however, every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of these summaries.)

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi, Discover and the other cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw.

