The most popular beer in America

Samuel Adams is once against the No. 1 beer of the year this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Boston-based beer brand brand was the top perceived beer brand in the weeks leading up to St. Patrick’s Day 2016, according to data from YouGov BrandIndex.

Samuel Adams and No. 2 Budweiser have lead BrandIndex’s list for the last two years. However, Redd’s Apple Ale made major strides in 2016, going from sixth to third place.

YouGov BrandIndex calculates the beers’ Buzz scores by asking respondents, age 21 and older: “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?” St. Patrick’s Day responses were compiled over the course of the last 12 weeks.

The company says that consumer perception of beer is up in 2016, after two years of descending buzz around beer brands in general.

NOW WATCH: We put cheap beer to a blind taste test and were surprised by the results



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.