Here Are The 7 Best Ads In Google's New Digital Campaign Showcase

Photo: Google Creative Sandbox Screengrab

Google recently launched what it hopes will be a hub for creative minds in the advertising world: the Creative Sandbox.According to the site, which was designed by AKQA, agencies have the opportunity to showcase “marketing campaigns that blend creative genius with digital innovation” by uploading their work, explaining their inspiration, what digital platforms they used (be it YouTube or Google rival, Facebook), how they did it technically, and why it worked.



Users then vote on whether the campaigns were smart (blue), cool (green), or fun (yellow), and the highest rated rise to the top. We picked the top seven here.

It’s difficult not to compare this platform to Facebook Studio, a creative showcase that launched last April, in which agencies submit creative campaigns that did notably well on the social media site — which advertisers are constantly trying to figure out. (Agency bigwigs then voted on the best campaigns for the Facebook Studio Awards)

But while Facebook Studio is more of a tool specifically for Facebook—Facebook told us that some brands even hire agencies based on their displayed on Facebook Studio—Google’s Creative Sandbox is more of a free-for-all in which agencies can share all forms of digital work, even those that weren’t on Google technology.

Creative Sandbox seems like more of a jam session in which creative shops and technology-based minds can begin to understand one another.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.