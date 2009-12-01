The Top 8 Winners Of Obamanomics

“Every time government gets bigger, somebody’s getting rich.”



That’s the starting point of my brother Tim Carney’s new book released today, titled Obamanomics, How Barack Obama Is Bankrupting You and Enriching His Wall Street Friends, Corporate Lobbyists, and Union Bosses.

Whether he likes it or not, President Barack Obama’s policies on finance, the economy, technology, the environment, and even health care are turning out to be boons to the most entrenched special interests. Meanwhile, smaller businesses, taxpayers, and some disfavored industries are bearing the burden.

Our President believes in a “mixed economy” in which private enterprise and the profit motive are still alive and well, but government gets to pick the winners and losers.

Here, exclusive to The Business Insider, are the top eight winners from Obamanomics >>

