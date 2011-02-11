The Top 8 iPhone Apps For Women

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

By now we know: the technology-gender gap has closed. Women in the workforce have shooed the stereotypical nerdy male out of his comfort zone and proven their own technological dexterity.Witness the iPhone: In a recent Nielsen study, 31% of women preferred the iPhone to other smartphones, compared to 28% of men.



With the release of the iPhone came the App store, a bazaar for cultural and technological creativity that offered a world of opportunity and flexibility for the smartphone. As a young professional, a wealth of apps are out there that can boost your productivity and keep you up-to-date.

1. Dropbox

The best thing you ever got for free, Dropbox is the self-titled “magic pocket” of the 21st century. Just like a flash drive, it allows you to hold up to 2 GB of data. Unlike a flash drive, it’s always there. Dropbox uses cloud technology to let you to share information across multiple computers and mobile devices. You can set up a Dropbox desktop folder on your computer and access and send your files—even large ones—from anywhere.

2. Elements

Ever leave work, get on the train or bus, and have the light bulb go off? Most people don’t have an on-the-go notebook for sketching ideas, so Elements provides you with a notebook in your pocket. A product of Dropbox labs, Elements is a sleek text editor you can organise into folders and share across multiple devices. So next time you get a brilliant idea, you can save it!

3. Instapaper

Ever find a fascinating article from Twitter, but no time to read it? You lose service underground or get pulled into an impromptu meeting—and there goes your reading. Instapaper allows you to save and archive online articles for off-line reading. With the added bonus of being able to share links via Twitter and Tumblr, Instapaper helps you keep up to date with news, so you can share it with the world. At $4.99, it’s one of the more pricey items in the App store, but with recent updates letting you store email, change fonts, and save up to 500 articles, it’s definitely a dream come true for a busy lady.

4. Pulse

Imagine getting a customised news roll-up every morning. For the book-worm and media-addict in us all, there is Pulse. The first product of Alphonso labs, a Silicon Valley-based mobile design firm, Pulse is a news platform that picks stories for you based on your source preferences. With its sleek design and slide show interface, it’s easy to browse stories on and offline. Added features include Bump™, which allows you to share news sources and stories with other iPhone users by literally “butting heads” with other phones, and a Google reader plug-in to import sources from your Google RSS feed. With Pulse, you’re in the know.

5. Snapp!

As a PYP, you’re all for collecting business cards, but may not know what to do with all that paper after an event. Let’s be realistic: the only people who still use Rolodexes are the fictional ad-men on Mad Men, so a hip, organised, in-the-know female professional such as yourself need not rely on a dinosaur industry’s leftover tools. Snapp! offers a simple way to collect and store contact information and stay in touch with people with the click of a button—and even let’s you keep them organised by event. With the added option of sending an automatically-generated follow up email, Snapp! is a surefire way to make a great second impression. At $2.99, this app is worth every penny.

6. Evernote

The self-proclaimed memory enhancement service, Evernote aspires to be the “global platform for human memory.” Ambitions aside, Evernote is a useful service for managing everything from life’s marginalia to your daily tasks. The free app allows you to take photos, store pictures, write notes, and record voice memos. Individual notes are stored in notebooks, keeping your random musings or top-secret plans for a corporate merger neatly organised in your account. Thanks to an Evernote-Twitter integration in 2009, you can also Tweet into your Evernote to save jokes, links, and photos for later. Sync with your computer, and you can save an apple pie recipe from your desktop and read it on your phone at the grocery store. With Evernote on your side, you’ll never forget a thing.

7. Instagr.am

Anyone ever tell you, “Art is everywhere?” Well, the guys over at Instagr.am sure seem to think so: they built one of the most successful iPhone apps on the idea that anyone can take and share beautiful photos. Instagr.am is an app, photo feed and social network that unites people with images of their day-to-day. With filters like a Hipstamatic or Lomography camera, Instagr.am allows users to modify photos, add different colours and textures and share their photos across their social networks like Tumblr, Twitter, Facebook, and Flickr. As many other reviewers have noted, on Instagr.am, you don’t need “friends”—it’s a great way to surf through a wealth of gorgeous photography. It’s also an easy way to add special effects, like red dye, or convert to black and white. Best part: It’s free! Shoot away ladies.

8. iP (also known as iPeriod)

Keeping track of your cycle has never been easy. As a teenager, your high school nurse may have told you to label your calendar with stickers to remember the day “little Rosie” comes to town. Unfortunately, that covert identification system is bleak, unhelpful, and unsustainable. For only $1.99, iPeriod helps you manage, record and track your cycle. A password-protected app with a built-in calendar that tracks your fertile days along with your times of the month, iPeriod can help you prepare for potentially unsettling moments. iPeriod has the added bonus of an email notification system to warn you of upcoming or late periods, keeping you on your game. If you want to get super clinical, you can also export your charts and manage fertility and ovulation statistics, which will make your gyno incredibly delighted.

