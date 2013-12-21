The Top 8 Cars Of 2013



It’s been a good year for the auto industry. McLaren, Ferrari, and Lamborghini duked it out in the million-dollar supercar segment, producing some over-the-top but wonderful creations. The government bailout of General Motors officially ended. BMW jumped into the electric car game. Diesels started to win over Americans.

We saw and drove a lot of great vehicles this year, so it took some work to bring the list down to our favourite eight. From McLaren’s supercar spectacle, to the rebirth of the Jaguar sports car, to the resurgence of Cadillac, these are the best cars of 2013.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Follow us on YouTube >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.