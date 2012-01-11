Now That The College Football Season Is Over, Take A Look At The Top Heisman Candidates For 2012

Photo: AP

Every year the list of Heisman trophy contenders reads like the who’s who of guys from preseason top 25 teams whose team has a legitimate shot at winning the national title.Sometimes there are surprises, though, like Robert Griffin III taking it from preseason favourite Andrew Luck in 2011.



Even so, next year’s list of contenders should be similar with Montee Ball, Matt Barkley, and a few others leading the way.

