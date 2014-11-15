The Top 50 Video Games Of All Time -- RANKED

It’s hard to pick favourites when it comes to video games. As with movies and books, one’s preference for video games is deeply personal.

But that didn’t stop us from rounding up the top 50 video games of all time.

We did have some parameters, however, when choosing the games: This list includes console video games, spanning from the 1980s to today, and includes only games from more-modern consoles (sorry, Atari and ColecoVision fans!). In most instances, we chose an entire franchise or series of games, rather than just one, as our favourite.

We also took into consideration Metacritic scores, user reviews, as well as our own personal experience to choose the games on this list.

The good news is that many of these games were either re-released or are still around in some form, whether on eBay, Amazon, or through virtual consoles like that of the Wii U.

