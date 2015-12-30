Starbucks reveals the 5 hottest Instagram photos taken by customers in 2015

Kate Taylor

As one of the biggest companies in mobile tech in 2015, Starbucks knows the power of a smartphone app. So, it’s no surprise the company understands how important a good Instagram post can be. 

Starbucks’ Instagram account has more than 7 million followers, with top photos  — many of them submitted by customers — garnering more than 200,000 likes. 

As 2015 comes to a close, Starbucks’ social media team rounded up the best of the best of customer-submitted Instagram photos. Here’s the top five from the last year. 

1. 308,000 likes


Brita Lynn Thompson (@blynnxoxo) not only won Starbucks’ White Cup Contest in 2014 — a regram of her black and white cup also earned the most likes out of any customer-submitted photo. 

2. 245,000 likes


This photo by @vickysstyle, a fashion and lifestyle blogger from Seattle, brings back memories of Caramel Frappuccinos on warmer days. 

3. 221,000 likes


While a whirlwind of negativity accompanied the release of Starbucks’ red holiday cups this winter, @tamalinn managed to post a photo for the annual #RedCupContest that earned the most likes of any of the submitted holiday beverage pictures. 

4. 262,000 likes


 This year, Starbucks released its first-ever autumn cup, which @glistentothis photographed in an appropriately leafy environment. 

5. 220,000 likes


 Wedding photographer @meredithsledge expanded her subject matter with a Starbucks photoshoot. 

 

