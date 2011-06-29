The Top 5 Phones For Verizon

For the second time on this list, we're breaking from Android operating system, but instead of Apple, this time we're going to be showing Windows Phone 7 some love. I'm a huge fan of WP7, and strongly believe the OS has tremendous potential.

The HTC Trophy is the best of the current generation of WP7 devices, sporting a single core 1GHz Scorpion processor and the NoDo software update. We're anxiously awaiting Mango, and wish the Trophy was sporting 4G support, that would have secured it a higher place in our Trophy cabinet. (We even leaked the device prior to its release)

Note: The Droid X2 was close to taking #5 from the Trophy, but with the other 4G capable Android phones, it was bumped down a spot. However, if you are not in a 4G area, and won't be in one for a while, the dual-core X2 is a great device.

It upcoming phones were included on this list, the Samsung Gallery S II, Blackberry Bold 9930, and Palm Pre 3 most definitely would have also made the list.

