The Top 5 Lessons Learned From My Failed News Site

From PBS.org’s MediaShift:



What follows is a top five list of things I learned along the way of running a critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful news website in the great state of Arizona. I am applying what I learned to CityCircles, a hyper-local information tool for light rail riders and nearby residents in Phoenix, and I hope this comes in handy for your respective online journalism projects as well.

Identify the community you are serving and get really, really close to it. Differentiate your presentation, voice and method as much as possible. Identify your competition, then link to them whenever possible. Use social media for more than just marketing. Put together a business plan that acts like online ad revenues don’t exist.

Read the whole thing, along with details about each lesson at PBS.org>

