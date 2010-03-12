The Top 5 Lessons Learned From My Failed News Site

From PBS.org’s MediaShift:
What follows is a top five list of things I learned along the way of running a critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful news website in the great state of Arizona. I am applying what I learned to CityCircles, a hyper-local information tool for light rail riders and nearby residents in Phoenix, and I hope this comes in handy for your respective online journalism projects as well.
- Identify the community you are serving and get really, really close to it.
- Differentiate your presentation, voice and method as much as possible.
- Identify your competition, then link to them whenever possible.
- Use social media for more than just marketing.
- Put together a business plan that acts like online ad revenues don’t exist.
Read the whole thing, along with details about each lesson at PBS.org>
