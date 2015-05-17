The top 5 highest-paid female CEOs of 2014

AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer attends the Cannes Lions 2014, 61st International Advertising Festival in Cannes, France on June 17, 2014.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was the highest-paid female executive last year, taking home $US42.1 million, according to a new list from The New York Times.

However, Mayer’s haul still puts her at just 14th overall for highest-paid CEOs. Thirteen make CEOs made more than she did. In fact, of the 200 chief executives on The Times’ list, only 13 were women.

Additionally, The Times reports, “their average pay, $US20 million, is 9.4% less than $US22.6 million overall average.”

The highest-paid CEO overall in 2014 was David Zaslav, who made $US156.1 million for leading Discovery Communications.

Here’s what the top 5 female CEOs made, and how they ranked overall:

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo — $US42.1 million (14th overall) Martine Rothblatt, United Therapeutics — $US31.6 million (24th overall) Carol Mayrowitz, TJX Companies — $US23.3 million (54th overall) Meg Whitman, Hewlett-Packard — $US19.6 million (72nd overall) Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo — $US19.1 million (81st overall)

