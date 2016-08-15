The top 5 emerging holiday destinations for Australians

The Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Australians are known for traveling to remote regions across the global, typically traveling further and going for longer than other nationalities.

Northern America and Europe are favourite destinations among Australians with the top five ranking as the US, Italy, UK, Hawaii, Canada.

But with the threat of terrorism, geopolitical events like Brexit and dissatisfaction with the norm, Australians are looking for new destinations when planning a holiday.

This year the top five emerging destinations for Australian travellers are Cuba, Myanmar, Antarctica, Iceland, and Sri Lanka.

These aren’t emerging destination because people have never heard of them, rather they have higher YOY growth.

While emerging destinations vary from market to market, motivations to travel remain the same among travellers across the globe.

These include spending time with loved ones, a reason why multi-generational travel is such a big trend right now, relaxation which can been seen in the boom of the wellness sector, and then exploring new destinations and seeking new cultural experiences is also increasingly sought after by Australians.

Here’s a look at the top five emerging destinations for Australian travellers.

Cuba Photo: Athanasios Gioumpasis/ Getty Images. The largest Caribbean island, Cuba offers breathtaking beaches and scenery, rich history and culture, as well as ecological wonders. The country sits at the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, 180 kilometres from Florida and 210 kilometres from Cancun. The population is 11.27 million. There are no direct flights from Australia to Cuba, if fact it's a bit of mission to get to. One option can fly from Sydney to Vancouver to Toronto then to Havana. That costs around $1,700 one way and takes approximately 26 hours all up. $AU1 buys 0.770 Cuban peso. Myanmar Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/ AFP/ Getty Images. Myanmar is a republic in South-East Asia, bound India, China, Laos, and Thailand, and is home to 53.26 million people. The country is a blend of China and India culture, traits and characteristics, and Buddhism has great influence on daily life. The country is famed for its dramatic landscapes and diverse environments. It has three major river systems - the Irrawaddy River, Chindwin River, and Mekong River - and two mountain ranges including Southeast Asia’s highest mountain, Hkakabo Razi, which rises to 19,295 feet. There are no direct flights to Myanmar but Singapore Airlines flies from Sydney to Changi Airport and then to Yangon for $522. It takes approximately 12 hours. The local currency is the 'Kyat' of which $AU1 buys 916 kyat. Antarctica Photo: Eitan Abramovich/ AFP/ Getty Images. Traveling to Antarctica is spectacular but also quite expensive. There are no commercial flights to the region so most common way to travel there is by cruise ship. These trips are generally between 10 days and three weeks long and very in cost depending on the type of ship you take. Antarctica is filled with great beauty, an abundance of wildlife, and adventure activities. Iceland Photo: Jonina G. Oskarsdottir/ Barcroft Media/ Getty Images. Iceland, recently made popular by the TV show 'Game of Thrones', is a large island in the Atlantic Ocean. Near the arctic circle, it takes approximately five hours to fly from New York to Reykjavík, and three hours from London. And because there are no direct flights it's usually a destination that Australians would include in a European tour. Alternatively you can fly from Sydney to Doha, Qatar. Then from Doha to Oslo and then onto Reykjavik. That takes approximately 28 hours, with a one-way flight starting from $1000. Iceland is great for travellers looking for an extreme experience. It has an abundance of mountains, volancos, glaciers, rivers, live and caves. It has long summer days with nearly 24-hours of sunshine are offset by short winter days with only a few hours of daylight. $AU1 buys 91.48 Icelandic Króna. Sri Lanka Photo: Ishara S.Kodikara/ AFP/ Getty Images. Set in the Indian Ocean in South Asia, the tropical island nation has a combination of stunning landscapes, pristine beaches, captivating cultural heritage and unique experiences. Within 65,000 kilometres are eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, beaches, national parks, waterfalls and a variety of wildlife. There are no direct flights to Sri Lanka from Australia but a number of airlines fly from Sydney to Dubai, then onto Colombo for between $400- $500. The trip takes approximately 15 hours. $AU1 buys you 112.17 Sri Lankan Rupee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.