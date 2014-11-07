The 30 Best People In Advertising To Follow On Twitter

Lara O'Reilly
Christel QuekTwitter/@ladyxtelChristel Quek, regional content lead at Twitter

Almost every major brand harnesses Twitter to share news and build up a dialog with their customers. But, surprisingly, very few of the people behind those brands — the marketing teams, agency executives and creators of the tech that power digital advertising — use Twitter in the same way for themselves.

Go straight to the list >

The Twitter accounts of most top marketers and agency CEOs are rubbish. They aren’t even updated regularly.

That’s why we pulled together this list of the best people in advertising and marketing to follow on Twitter.

These are the advertising execs that provide the best value to the industry with their tweets full of information, insight into the companies they work for, opinions on marketing, or humour and entertainment.

We’ve weighted our rankings using a (not entirely mathematical) scale of how often the user tweets plus whether the majority of those tweets tend to be useful/opinionated/funny/or simply brighten up people’s Twitter feeds day-to-day.

30. @ClaudineCollins - Managing director of MediaCom UK

29. @aripap - CEO at an ad tech start-up, currently in 'stealth mode'

28. @Jan Gooding - Aviva group brand director

Jan Gooding is group brand director at the British multinational insurance company Aviva. In her spare time she is also a fellow of the UK Marketing Society and chair of gay equality organisation Stonewall UK. Her Twitter account covers it all, and nearly always with an accompanying photo.

27. @SaveFaris - Co-founder and CEO of the Virgin Social Commerce Company

26. @PaulFrampton - CEO Havas Media

25. @MissKatieMo - Head of social media at Billboard

24. @BrianSolis - principal analyst at the Altimeter Group

23. @davetrott - chairman of The Gate Worldwide

Dave Trott, The Gate Worldwide

22. @JohnLegere - CEO and president of T-Mobile US

John Legere is the living embodiment of the T-Mobile brand. Expect lots of selfies (while wearing trademark pink-branded attire), references to the company's status as an #uncarrier and an insight into how much fun Legere must have day-to-day in his job.

21. @mweigel - head of planning at Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

20. @Dr_Draper - Wellmark head of copy

19. @Kenny_Jacobs - Ryanair CMO

Kenny Jacobs has the (perhaps unenviable) job title of CMO for the controversial European budget airline Ryanair. His Twitter account is a visualisation of the brand's turnaround and shows that, actually, being the chief marketer at the airline many love to hate might not be that bad a job after all.
Tweet Embed:

https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/520539202464010240

Delighted to be wearing the first pair of Ryanair Max 200 shoes pic.twitter.com/uUSv60CzYL

18. @Faris - Founder of strategy consultancy GeniusSteals

17. @JDaykin - Global digital director for the Mondelez account at media agency Carat

Jerry Daykin, Carat Global

15. @ScottMonty - Former Ford global digital and multimedia communications manager now executive vice president of strategy at SHIFT Communications

Scott Monty, EVP of strategy at SHIFT Communications

14. @M_Bertozzi - VivaKi resident of audience on demand EMEA and client services in North America

Marco Bertozzi, President of Audience On Demand EMEA and Client Services North America at VivaKi

13. @AdContrarian - partner at marketing consultancy Type A Group

12. @Mildenhall - CMO of Airbnb

11. @WarJessEagle - Social media strategist at IMG Live

10. @AndyNairn - Founding partner of London-based creative agency Lucky Generals

9. @TomFishburne - Founder and CEO of Marketoon Studios

8. @LadyXTel - Twitter head of content for Asia and MENA

7. @TessAlps - Chairman of UK TV marketing body Thinkbox

6. @ProfByron - Professor of marketing sciences and director of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, University of South Australia

5. @IanMaude - Enders Analysis analyst on digital media and advertising

4. @LeeClowsBeard - 'dude from Texas' who poses as Lee Clow, the ad veteran that coined the famous Apple tagline 'Think Different'

3. @BlueChooChoo - independent marketing consultant

2. @CopyRanter - Freelance copywriter

Now meet ...

Liz Cartwright of Venables Bell + Partners.

Click here to see the most creative women in advertising today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.