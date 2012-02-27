The Top 3 Questions That Investors Are Asking Right Now

From SocGen’s UK economist Brian Hilliard come the top 3 questions that big clients are asking.
They are:
- IS THE GROWTH MOMENTUM GENUINE?
- WHAT IS DRIVING THE HIGHER OIL PRICE AND HOW MUCH DAMAGE COULD IT INFLICT?
- WHEN WILL THE GREEK PSI PROCESS BE CONCLUDED?
On the top one, Hilliard answers:
With real economy data in the US continuing to improve, more and more clients are discussing the possibility that the improvement could persist. MARKET ISSUES: The US equity market has risen in a straight line since the beginning of the year. It seems to have little doubt that the recent run of good data will solidify into a durable upturn. It is thus becoming increasingly sensitive to disappointment. As we discuss in our Economic News 24 February the durable goods data could provide a reality check which might hurt the markets.
