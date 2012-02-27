The Top 3 Questions That Investors Are Asking Right Now

From SocGen’s UK economist Brian Hilliard come the top 3 questions that big clients are asking.



They are:

IS THE GROWTH MOMENTUM GENUINE?

WHAT IS DRIVING THE HIGHER OIL PRICE AND HOW MUCH DAMAGE COULD IT INFLICT?

WHEN WILL THE GREEK PSI PROCESS BE CONCLUDED?

On the top one, Hilliard answers:

With real economy data in the US continuing to improve, more and more clients are discussing the possibility that the improvement could persist. MARKET ISSUES: The US equity market has risen in a straight line since the beginning of the year. It seems to have little doubt that the recent run of good data will solidify into a durable upturn. It is thus becoming increasingly sensitive to disappointment. As we discuss in our Economic News 24 February the durable goods data could provide a reality check which might hurt the markets.





