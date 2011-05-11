The Three Most Beautifully Designed Wineries In Spain

Photo: Snooth

When it comes to design, the Spaniards have never been shy. They have traditionally embraced all that is bold and experimental.Their melding of cultures and aesthetics over the centuries seems to have produced willingness to experiment, both with their wines and their wineries.



Of course, a working winery must always value the practical over everything else.

Though skinning the practical in something dramatic and bold not only allows for artistic and creative expression, it also allows wineries and its owners to make a statement that separates their work from that of even their closest neighbours.

If you want bold and beautiful, look to Spain, my friends. Even some of the wineries fit the description!

Click here to see Spain’s most dramatic wineries

Related Articles:

Top Wine Trends of 2011 (Part 1)

5 More Frequently Asked Wine Questions

10 Common Wine Questions

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.