The Top 3 Cash Back Credit Cards

Don’t get me wrong, I like airline miles cards still (Southwest’s and Delta’s respective credit cards are among my personal favourites this year), but I think the most versatile rewards card for the typical consumer usually happens to be a good cash back credit card.



Cash is simply more flexible than miles in many cases.

Here’s an updated snapshot of some of the top credit cards in Outlaw‘s credit card deals comparison portal this month:

— The Discover More Card: 18 months of 0% intro APR on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases. No annual fee and cardholders enjoy solid cash back: “5% Cashback Bonus® in categories that change like travel, gas, groceries, restaurants, home improvement stores and more.”

— Blue Cash Everyday from American Express: No annual fee and 0% intro APR for 12 months. As far as cash back rewards structures go, this one is pretty generous: “Get 3% cash back at supermarkets, 2% cash back at gas stations and department stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.” There’s also no spend minimum and reward categories do not rotate.

— Although not yet in our deals comparison system, Capital One’s new Cash Rewards credit card is another strong option. Cardholders get “1% cash back on all purchases” and enjoy a “one-time bonus of $100 once you spend $500 in the first 3 months.” Additionally, cardholders receive a 50% bonus every year on the cash back earned. There’s no annual fee; excellent credit required. (You’ve probably seen the TV commercials for this one that feature late-night host Jimmy Fallon.)

— provided by Outlaw; compare more deals in our deals portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers comparison site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including AmEx and Discover.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.