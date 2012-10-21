The 27 Best Cities For Doing Business [RANKED]

Photo: Joshua Santino/Flickr

New York edged out London by one point for the top spot in the annual Cities of Opportunity report by PricewaterhouseCoopers.The report measures a city’s comprehensive potential for business across 10 economic indicators. The categories range from intellectual capital and innovation to sustainability and the natural environment to city gateway—an indicator of global interconnectedness and international attraction.



While the top of the list might skew toward the West, Asian cities are gaining fast. In fact, Beijing leads the way in economic clout, a measure of “a city’s dominion beyond its borders.”

