The 27 Best Cities For Doing Business [RANKED]

New York edged out London by one point for the top spot in the annual Cities of Opportunity report by PricewaterhouseCoopers.The report measures a city’s comprehensive potential for business across 10 economic indicators. The categories range from intellectual capital and innovation to sustainability and the natural environment to city gateway—an indicator of global interconnectedness and international attraction.
While the top of the list might skew toward the West, Asian cities are gaining fast. In fact, Beijing leads the way in economic clout, a measure of “a city’s dominion beyond its borders.”
Strongest categories: Cost*; economic clout
Weakest categories: Demographics and livability; health, safety and security
*PwC defines 'cost' as measuring the 'costs for a businessperson living in our cities--which is to say, the cost of a transnational, middle-class way of life.'
Total Score: 515
Strongest categories: Economic clout; ease of doing business
Weakest categories: Technology readiness; health, safety, and security
Total Score: 527
Strongest categories: Ease of doing business; cost
Weakest categories: technology readiness
Total Score: 534
Strongest categories: Cost; city gateway
Weakest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation; demographics and livability.
Note: It will be interesting to see how the country's newly-planned financial centre will affect its 2013 ranking.
Total Score: 578
Strongest categories: Transportation and infrastructure; cost
Weakest categories: Technology readiness; city gateway
Note: Buenos Aires is the highest-ranked South American city on the list. Surprisingly, Rio de Janeiro did not make the rankings, even though the city will host both the upcoming FIFA Word Cup and the Summer Olympics.
Total Score: 597
Strongest categories: Transportation and infrastructure; health, safety, and security
Weakest categories: Technological readiness; sustainability and the natural environment
Note: Abu Dhabi fell four spots in the 2012 rankings.
Total Score: 650
Strongest categories: Ease of doing business; cost
Weakest categories: Demographics and livability; intellectual capital and innovation
Total Score: 650
Strongest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation; economic clout
Weakest categories: Health, safety, and security; ease of doing business
Total Score: 712
Strongest categories: Economic clout; city gateway
Weakest categories: Ease of doing business; health, safety, and security
Total Score: 729
Strongest categories: Ease of doing business; cost
Weakest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation; demographics and livability
Note: The Malaysian capital cracked the rankings for the first time.
Total Score: 761
Strongest categories: Economic clout; city gateway
Weakest categories: Health, safety, and security; sustainability and the natural environment; demographics and livability.
Total Score: 769
Strongest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation, ease of doing business
Weakest categories: Technology readiness; city gateway
Note: The Italian city also cracked the list for the first time.
Total Score: 827
Strongest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation; ease of doing business; city gateway
Weakest categories: Demographics and livability; technology readiness
Total Score: 903
Strongest categories: Technology readiness; transportation and infrastructure
Weakest categories: Demographics and livability; health, safety, and security
Total Score: 915
Strongest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation; ease of doing business
Weakest categories: Transportation and infrastructure; economic clout
Total Score: 954
Strongest categories: Cost; health, safety, and security
Weakest categories: City gateway; technology readiness
Berlin notched the highest ranking in the cost and somewhat surprisingly lagged in the city gateway and technology readiness categories. Still, it moved up a spot from last year.
Total Score: 955
Strongest categories: Sustainability and the natural environment; intellectual capital and innovation
Weakest categories: Cost; transportation and infrastructure
Total Score: 964
Strongest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation; ease of doing business; city gateway
Weakest categories: Sustainability and the natural environment; demographics and livability
Total Score: 974
Strongest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation; health, safety, and security
Weakest categories: Economic clout
Note: Houston was the only U.S. city not to retain its spot in the rankings. The Space City fell completely out of the rankings after coming in at No. 11 last year.
Total Score: 997
Strongest categories: Ease of doing business; city gateway
Weakest categories: Sustainability and the natural environment; health, safety, and security
In terms of ease of doing business, Hong Kong was second among the 27 countries. The city jumped up two spots from last year.
Total Score: 1,015
Strongest categories: Transportation and infrastructure; ease of doing business
Weakest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation
Note: For the second year in a row, Singapore was the highest ranked city in Asia, and for the first time, the highest ranked city not in the Europe or North America. It scored the highest in transportation and infrastructure as well as ease of doing business.
Total Score: 1,045
Strongest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation; sustainability and the natural environment
Weakest categories: Cost; economic clout
Although San Francisco didn't lead the way in any of the categories, it did crack the top 10 in eight of 10 categories. The two it missed out on: cost and economic clout.
Total Score: 1,061
Strongest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation; health, safety and security
Weakest categories: City gateway
Total Score: 1,062
Strongest categories: Demographics and livability; city gateway
Weakest categories: Health, safety, and security; cost
Note: Paris jumped up four spots from last year.
Total Score: 1,073
Strongest categories: Ease of doing business; economic clout
Weakest categories:Technology readiness; city gateway
Note: The only Canadian city on the list, Toronto fell a spot since last year.
Total Score: 1,096
Strongest categories: Ease of doing business; intellectual capital and innovation; city gateway
Weakest categories: Techonology readiness; sustainability and the natural environment
Total Score: 1,111
Strongest categories: Intellectual capital and innovation; ease of doing business; city gateway
Weakest categories: Cost; demographics and livability
Total Score: 1,112
