The Top 25 Weapons Companies In The World (Excluding China)

Andy Wolfe/US Navy Lockheed Martin makes F-35s, the most advanced jets in the world.

Weapons sales is big business, especially for the US and Russia, and Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has compiled a list of the biggest weapons companies in the world.

The SIPRI Arms Industry Database, created in 1989, contains financial and employment data on arms producing companies worldwide.

China is excluded because of “the methodological difficulties posed by the lack of transparency about China’s arms sales.”

American companies dominate the list. Lockheed Martin, which makes some the most ambitious weapons projects in history, is at the top.

Here’s a list of the top 25 arms-producing and military services companies in the world, excluding China, in 2013.

Here’s a look at the breakdown by country (Russian arms sales have soared over the past year):

