The 25 Most Disruptive Apps Of 2012

This was a huge year for apps.Apple’s App Store surged to more than 700,000 apps and is still growing. Google’s Android Play Store also swelled to around 700,000 apps as of October 2012, significantly closing the gap between the two rivals.
As the year nears a close, we took a look at some of the industry game changers of 2012.
Brewster is a personalised address book that understands your social networking relationships and merges everything into a beautifully-designed app. The goal is to make it easier to manage your contacts. And to that end, the app delivers.
Our favourite feature is the ability to mass email or text a group of friends.
Price: Free
Available for: iPhone
The Fancy is changing how we discover and purchase things that we like. Think of The Fancy as a social version of Amazon or a shopper-friendly version of Pinterest.
The Fancy was so cool this year that there were even talks of Apple buying the service.
Price: Free
Fantastical's goal is to be fast and friendly. It realises that people are always on the go and makes it very easy to quickly pull up the app, check your appointments, and avoid complications.
The team built Fantastical for iPhone from the ground up because they didn't want to just port a desktop app to the iPhone and be done with it.
Price: $1.99 (launch price). Flexibits plans to raise the price to $3.99 at some point, so if you want an alternative to the iPhone's built-in calendar, now's a good time to try it out.
SwiftKey for Android is a keyboard replacement that's so good, you'll never go back to the old keyboard
Swift Key will change how you type on your Android.
The app automatically detects how you've typed in the past -- from text messaging, mail, chat, Twitter, and a few other services -- and serves up suggestions on what you're going to say.
Price: $3.99
Available on: Android
Clear is a very simple yet elegant to-do list app that will help you stay productive and on task. The app is beautifully designed and it feels satisfying to remove completed tasks with a simple swipe.
The minimal app allows you to stay on task by quickly jotting down what you need to do and crossing it off once its done. There aren't any complicated features to get confused over and the set up process takes fewer than 30 seconds.
Clear also released version of it's popular app for the Mac this year and we are really pleased with it.
Price: Varies
Sparrow is an alternative email app for your iPhone. The small company proved that the communication on mobile could be simple, easy to use, and feel more like a conversation instead of a chore.
Their app is full of clever email features and multi-touch controls. The only annoyance is that the iPhone app does not support push notifications. This isn't a fault of the developers, instead it is just one of Apple's strict rules.
Recently, Sparrow was acquired by Google. We assume the app will eventually go away, but hopefully the simplicity and features will transfer to Gmail.
Price: $2.99
Available for: iOS
Prismatic is a new news reading app that strips away clutter like ads and presents you with a simple, easy-to-read interface. Think of it as Instapaper meets Flipboard.
As you use Prismatic the app gets to know you, delivering the stories you're likely to care about based on your interests. The app knows your interests based on the articles you've read and the topics you've chosen. It also shows you Twitter commentary on articles from the people you follow.
Price: Free
Jasmine is a minimal YouTube app replacement. We love how Jasmine allows us to play YouTube audio in the background, freeing us up to do other things with our phone.
The app is full of features including a nighttime/low light function, full playlist support, and Airplay, Apple's feature for streaming audio and video to your living room
Price: Free
Available for: iOS
Chrome is fast, doesn't use a lot of memory, and syncs with your Google account, meaning all you have to do is log in to get access to your bookmarks, tabs, and settings.
Our only complaint: Apple doesn't let us dump the built-in Safari browser for this one.
Price: Free
The creators behind Zombies, Run! realised that people have issues working out. Instead of creating another work out tracker, they opted to motivate people thought a creative way. Zombies, Run! inspires people to get in shape by escaping hordes of zombies. It tells a story straight through your headphones via voice recordings and orders.
Price: $7.99
Instagram for Android was released in April 2012 and it helped to expand the service's user base dramatically. The Verge reported that, Instagram for Android was downloaded more than one million times in less than one day.
It wasn't long after that Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion.
Price: Free
Available on: Android
Checkmark is a new location-based reminders app that rivals Apple's own Reminders. Checkmark is much more polished than Apple's stock Reminders and gives added functionality.
The app has a timer Feature, a distance list, and geography-based reminders.
Price: $2.99
Available on: iPhone
Fog of World encourages you to explore the world around you.
The quirky new app places a layer of 'fog'--a reference to the military term 'fog of war'--over a map. The virtual fog lifts as you walk or drive around.
Fog of World turns an everyday task like walking into a fun game with achievements.
Price: $4.99
Available for: iPhone
Before Google Now, Robin was the first true Siri challenger.
We love the expanded capabilities of the newer virtual assistant. You can ask Robin for directions, local places, real-time parking, traffic info, gas prices, weather, your Twitter news, and much more.
Robin is disrupting the personal assistant arena, and we only hope that her existence pushes developers to make personal assistant apps feel more like true personal assistants.
Price: Free
Available on: Android
Bloomberg released an update to its popular iPad app in 2012. The update was huge, Bloomberg for iPad was basically rebuilt from the ground up, giving users more control and customisation.
One of our favourite new features is the streaming video. We love how you can 'pop out' a video and watch it while doing other things in the app like managing your watch list or reading an article.
Price: Free
Available for: iPad
Letterpress is the best new word game around.
Letterpress is a twist on the classic word scramble game and challenges you to protect your letters from your opponent.
The experience is fresh and fun. One complaint some people have: The app uses Apple's sometimes buggy Game centre to match you up with friends.
Price: Free
Available for: iOS
If you take a lot of pictures then you know how easy it is to lose them in your camera roll.
Flayvr instantly fixes that problem.
The app quickly organizes your photos by date and seamlessly patches video and photos into the same collection. Best of all, Flayvr is fast and simple.
Available for: iPhone
Price: Free
MoviePass is like Netflix for going to actual theatres. The invitation-only service allows you to see one movie per day.
The service costs about $30 per month, depending on your location, and lets you reserve tickets from your smartphone and load them on a pre-paid card. You then swipe your card at the theatre's kiosk to receive your ticket.
Available for: iPhone (Android expected soon)
Price: Free
If you're into torrents and you have an Android device, you'll want to get uTorrent.
uTorrent for Android allows you to download torrent files directly to your device. The app even lets users subscribe directly to RSS feeds and play content. Best of all, there's no speed or size limits for downloads.
Price: Free
Available for: Android
Vyclone is an innovative video app that was introduced this year.
When you shoot a video, the app recognises your location and stitches your clip with ones others took of the same event.
For example, if you shoot a video at a concert at the same time as other Vyclone users, the app will create a minute-long video using multiple camera angles.
And it's fast. As soon as all parties upload their videos, Vyclone creates an edited version in just a few minutes.
Price: Free
Available for: iPhone
Khan Academy currently has 3,500 educational videos available via its app or website. The videos range from K-12 maths, biology, chemistry, phsyics, and even humanities.
It's perfect for refreshing yourself on old topics you may have forgotten or if you want to learn something new like, how fire stick farming changed the landscape of Australia.
The best thing about Khan Academy is that it's entirely free.
Price: Free
Available for: iOS
Paper by 50 Three is a drawing app that won Apple's Design Award in 2012.
Think of the app as your own digital sketchbook. It comes packed with a variety of brushes and pens for your doodles. We suggest buying a stylus if you really want to get the most out of the app.
Price: Free, but you have to pay extra for more brushes and tools.
Available on: iPad
Cinemagram allows you to create animated GIFs straight from your smartphone and instantly share it with your friends and followers.
Over the past few months, Cinemagram has exploded and is nearing 5 million downloads. AllThingsD reported that the app is growing fast, 'at a rate of 10 per cent to 15 per cent per day according to the companies internal metrics.'
Price: Free
Available for: iOS
Plague, Inc is a very sophisticated game. You are tasked with wiping out all life on the planet with a deadly disease. But it's not as easy as it sounds. You have to cultivate your disease by evolving its symptoms, resistance to medication, and transmission properties. Kill the human race before it can kill your disease!
Price: $0.99
Available: iOS
