The 25 best large companies for growing your career

LinkedIn Employees at LinkedIn rated the company highly for professional development opportunities.

Professional development, or the opportunity to advance within a company, is an important factor when considering your next career move.

Career site Comparably surveyed employees from 60,000 large, medium, and small businesses, asking employees to rate their opportunities for professional development.

A number of tech giants made the list for the largest companies offering the most career growth, including Microsoft, Apple, and Google.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It goes without saying that career growth is important. It’s how you learn more, take on more responsibility, and earn a higher salary. But it can be difficult to tell which companies have lots of opportunities for career development versus those where professionals stay in the same roles for years.

Career website Comparably surveyed employees from over 60,000 large, medium, and small companies to find out which offered employees the most opportunity to advance. The survey was open from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

A number of tech giants made the list of large employers (those with over 500+ employees) including Apple, Google, and Microsoft. This is the first year since the survey’s initial report in 2018 that Facebook did not make the list.

Here are the top 25 large companies rated highly for professional development by employees, ranked in ascending order of positive reviews. You can view the full report here.

25. Smile Brands is a company that provides comprehensive business support services with affiliate dental groups.

Facebook

CEO: Steve Bilt

Headquarters: Irvine, CA

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “Support and guidance is given to our team members regarding performance and growth.”

24. Vector Marketing promotes and sells CUTCO, kitchen cutlery, and accessories.

Vector Marketing

CEO: Bruce Goodman

Headquarters: Olean, NY

Industry: Consumer Goods

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “No matter where you are, where you come from, or where you are in life the environment is one of learning and personal/all around growth.”

23. BambooHR is a SaaS (software-as-a-service-based) company providing subscription-based HR software for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Brad Rencher

Headquarters: Lindon, UT

Industry: Tech

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “Bamboo HR is an authentic company and place where people can come as they are and be their true selves, and be comfortable making mistakes and continuing to grow.”

22. Outreach is a sales engagement platform that accelerates revenue growth by optimising interactions throughout the customer lifecycle.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Manny Medina

Headquarters: Seattle, WA

Industry: Computer Software

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “They invest in our minds on a weekly basis and truly care about our success.”

21. TTEC is a global customer experience technology and services company headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, focused on the design, implementation, and delivery of customer service.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Kenneth D. Tuchman

Headquarters: Englewood, CO

Industry: Outsourcing/Offshoring

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “Working here is a great opportunity to learns skills and move up into management.”

20. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, commonly referred to as Deloitte, is a multinational professional services network.

Carlos Osorio/Getty Images

CEO: Joe Ucuzoglu is the CEO of Deloitte US

Headquarters: New York, NY

Industry: Management Consulting

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “You meet great people and learn something new everyday.”

19. ManTech International Corporation is an American defence contracting firm that uses advanced technology to help government and industry clients manage and protect information, support and maintain critical systems, and develop integrated systems to handle complex needs.

Mantech

CEO: Kevin Phillips

Headquarters: Herndon, VA

Industry: Information Technology and Services

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “The people are great and I enjoy the learning opportunities I have here.”

18. RingCentral is an American publicly traded provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions for businesses. The company is considered the leader in unified communications as a service in terms of revenue and subscriber seats.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Vlad Shmunis

Headquarters: Belmont, CA

Industry: Computer Software

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “They have no hesitation in investing in their employees.”

17. LinkedIn is a professional networking site that allows its members to create business connections, search jobs, and find potential clients.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Ryan Roslansky

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, CA

Industry: Tech

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “Focused on growth and learning.”

16. Google is a multinational corporation that specialises in Internet-related services and products.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Sundar Pichai

Headquarters: Mountain View, CA

Industry: Tech

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “It’s very interactive, interesting and challenging.”

15. Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, managing customer, product, employee, and brand experiences on one platform.

Ryan Smith, CEO of Qualtrics

CEO: Ryan Smith

Headquarters: Provo, UT

Industry: Tech

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “Great opportunities to rise up together and be our best selves with a team that’s doing the same – united in a shared vision.”

14. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Chris Caldwell

Headquarters: Fremont, CA

Industry: Outsourcing/Offshoring

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “You can interact with smart people to get different points of view and enrich your perspective.”

13. Loanpal is a California-based finance technology company that provides financing options for the residential solar industry.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Hayes Barnard

Headquarters: Roseville, CA

Industry: Financial Services

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “I stay challenged and feel a sense of accomplishments when I leave.”

12. Northside Hospital is a network of hospitals and medical facilities in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Valerie Powell-Stafford

Headquarters: Atlanta

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “Opportunities for growth and development both personally and professionally.”

11. Workfront providers cloud-based enterprise work management solutions for enterprise teams.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Alex Shootman

Headquarters: Lehi, UT

Industry: Computer Software

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “They genuinely seem to care about the employees and want to see us succeed in working boldly.”

10. Whole Foods Market is a supermarket chain owned by Amazon that exclusively sells natural and organic products.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

CEO: John Mackey

Headquarters: Austin, TX

Industry: Supermarkets

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “Whole Foods leaders have passion for the company, and engagement in my growth and development.”

9. Bell is an American aerospace manufacturer headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Mirko Bibic

Headquarters: Fort Worth, TX

Industry: Aviation and aerospace

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “At Bell, if your task throughput is high, you will quickly be given a greater variety of work, which itself is very positive for the mindset of smart people.”

8. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an American communications technology company that provides video conferencing and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Eric Yuan

Headquarters: San Jose, CA

Industry: Information Technology & Services

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “Zoom truly invests in their employees, and because of that, attracts top talent and top notch people to work alongside.”

7. HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Brian Halligan

Headquarters: Cambridge, MA

Industry: Tech

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “There’s really no limits in the impact I can have.”

6. Sage is a management software company that develops and markets accounting software for small and medium businesses.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Steve Hare

Headquarters: Atlanta

Industry: Tech

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “My manager is actively invested in my growth both professionally and personally.”

5. Insight Global provides long-term, short-term, temporary-to-permanent, placement staffing, and enhanced staffing services.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Bert Bean

Headquarters: Atlanta

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “I’ve been at the company for almost 10 years and have grown more personally and professionally than I imagined I would.”

4. Microsoft Corporation is an American multinational technology that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Satya Nadella

Headquarters: Redmond, WA

Industry: Tech

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “Ready to invest in culture, employee growth, and innovation. Very transparent and supportive in career growth.”

3. LexisNexis is a corporation providing computer assisted legal research as well as business research and risk management services.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Mike Walsh

Headquarters: New York, NY

Industry: Information Technology & Services

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “Everyone is willing to go the extra mile to lend and help or teach you new things.”

2. Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, personal computers, and software.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Tim Cook

Headquarters: Cupertino, CA

Industry: Consumer Electronics

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “They listen to me but also challenge me to think in new ways.”

1. GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration/continuous deployment pipeline features, using an open-source licence, developed by GitLab Inc.

Courtesy of Comparably

CEO: Sid Sijbrandij

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry: Information Technology & Services

Employee quote on the company’s opportunities for career growth: “I love contributing to GitLab’s mission, building relationships, learning, and growing my career around people who appreciate me.”

Here is the full list:

Courtesy of Comparably

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.