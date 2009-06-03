The Top 25 Facebook Games Right Now

Don’t look now, but:



Facebook is launching a payments platform.

Zynga is going to crack $100 million selling virtual goods this year.

Playdom hired 23 people in the last month.

The social gaming industry on Facebook is getting real, and it’s time to check in on who’s winning. Here’s a chart of the Top 25 Facebook Games today, from Inside Social Games:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.