The Top 25 Facebook Games Right Now

Don’t look now, but:
- Facebook is launching a payments platform.
- Zynga is going to crack $100 million selling virtual goods this year.
- Playdom hired 23 people in the last month.
The social gaming industry on Facebook is getting real, and it’s time to check in on who’s winning. Here’s a chart of the Top 25 Facebook Games today, from Inside Social Games:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.