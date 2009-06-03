The Top 25 Facebook Games Right Now

Nicholas Carlson

Don’t look now, but:

  • Facebook is launching a payments platform.
  • Zynga is going to crack $100 million selling virtual goods this year.
  • Playdom hired 23 people in the last month.

The social gaming industry on Facebook is getting real, and it’s time to check in on who’s winning. Here’s a chart of the Top 25 Facebook Games today, from Inside Social Games:

Top 25 Facebook Games on June 2, 2009

