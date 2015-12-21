The top 25 business schools In the world

We recently released our sixth annual ranking of the best business schools in the world. For the first time since we began tracking b-schools, University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School came in at No. 1.

To compile the list, we looked at 60 perennially top-rated institutions that offer MBA programs and evaluated them based on the most recent data available on five metrics: reputation (determined through our annual reader survey); average starting salary after graduation; job-placement rate (the percentage of graduates employed within three months of graduation); average GMAT score; and tuition and fees.

We considered reputation and starting salary as the most telling factors of a school’s worth, and these categories were weighted more heavily than the other three. Read a breakdown of the methodology here.

Business Insider decided to create an infographic so readers could better visualise where the best 25 business schools hail from. Find them below, broken down by geographic location:

