The top 25 brands on mobile devices in Australia

Australians are some of the biggest users of smartphones in the world.

In September, Australian adults spent an average of 35 hours on their smartphones, in an average of 199 sessions, according to The Mobile Story, a report published by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and ratings company Nielsen.

The report breaks down the brands most accessed across web browser and apps by Australian users. Tech giants Google, Facebook, YouTube, Apple, and Yahoo are the unsurprising leaders on smartphones. Instagram and Twitter are also in the top 10 brands on smartphones, with 3.7 million and 3.4 million users respectively.

In 11th place for smartphone use is the Commonwealth Bank, which has a vast user base of almost 3 million each month on smartphone devices. It has more than a million users more on smartphone than the next biggest bank, ANZ, which has 1.806 million. NAB had 1.481 million users and Westpac Banking 1.330 million users.

The rankings for tablets show those users are more inclined to use content and shop on their bigger devices. And food site taste.com.au makes it in to the list of the top 25 brands for tablets, thanks to all those home cooks swiping through recipes with their sticky fingers.

Here’s the full list which is a great insight into the mobile habits of Australians right now. Happy browsing.

