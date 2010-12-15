20 People Every Entrepreneur Should Follow On Twitter

Twitter name: msuster

Profile: Mark Suster is a two-time entrepreneur who has become a venture capitalist. He joined GRP Partners in 2007 as a General Partner after selling his company to Salesforce.com. He focuses on early-stage technology companies and writes a widely read blog, Both Sides of the Table.

Why he is good to follow: Mark has vast business experience and he knows what entrepreneurs need to do to succeed. His Twitter feed not only advertises his useful blog posts, it also consolidates responses from a variety of followers so you can keep track of relevant conversations around the Twittersphere.

Recent tweet: 'Is it OK to Want to Make Money? Slaying Some Silicon Valley Myths: See --> http://bit.ly/gi0GG9'