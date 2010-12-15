20 People Every Entrepreneur Should Follow On Twitter

Photo: Paul Iddon
Whether you need business advice, updates on your competitors, or suggestions on how to raise much needed funds, there is a wealth of information on Twitter at your disposal.These 20 Tweeters provide the best advice; Follow them, Tweet them, and learn the best from the experts in the field.
Twitter name: msuster
Profile: Mark Suster is a two-time entrepreneur who has become a venture capitalist. He joined GRP Partners in 2007 as a General Partner after selling his company to Salesforce.com. He focuses on early-stage technology companies and writes a widely read blog, Both Sides of the Table.
Why he is good to follow: Mark has vast business experience and he knows what entrepreneurs need to do to succeed. His Twitter feed not only advertises his useful blog posts, it also consolidates responses from a variety of followers so you can keep track of relevant conversations around the Twittersphere.
Recent tweet: 'Is it OK to Want to Make Money? Slaying Some Silicon Valley Myths: See --> http://bit.ly/gi0GG9'
Twitter name: richardbranson
Profile: The Chairman of Virgin Group needs no introduction.
Why he is good to follow: Branson is one of the rare high-profile businessmen who tweets constantly. Not only does he ponder about his own company, he also asks insightful and fun questions about life.
Recent tweet: 'Why customer service matters and your business should be a fun place to be. http://ow.ly/3foKx'
Twitter name: sgblank
Profile: Steve Blank is a professor of entrepreneurship at multiple universities and is the author of Four Steps to the Epiphany. His blog, Steve Blank, tackles subjects from business plans to startup resources.
Why he is good to follow: Blank is like a personal mentor to each of his Twitter followers. The links to his blog direct you to well-written and easy-to-follow advice. He also tweets about interesting talks, business schools, and career opportunities.
Recent tweet: 'Too Young to Know It Can't be Done: http://wp.me/prGQZ-1Nl'
Twitter name: GuyKawasaki
Profile: Guy Kawasaki is the author of several business and marketing books and a Managing Director of early-stage VC firm, Garage Technology Ventures. He has a blog, How to Change the World.
Why he is good to follow: While Kawasaki has a brilliant business mind, he also tweets about more random subjects such as why religious people are happier and why married men behave better. With a great sense of humour, this writer will help you keep perspective while conquering your business goals.
Recent tweet: 'The perfect holiday decoration for a tech nerd http://tinyurl.com/2amb2l7'
Twitter name: smallbiztrends
Profile: Anita Campbell is founder and CEO of Small Business Trends, a blog that aggregates information on small business resources, trends, and practical advice.
Why she is good to follow: Campbell has a knack for finding useful information from other sources that you might otherwise miss. She also publishes interesting podcasts, new book releases, and clever comments that challenge conventional business practices.
Recent tweet: 'Publicity for Publicity's Sake http://bit.ly/hrbSY2 <-- what legit business needs bad publicity?'
Twitter name: fredwilson
Profile: Fred Wilson writes the widely-read blog A VC, and is a VC and Principal of Union Square Ventures. He was one of the leading investors in Twitter.
Why he is good to follow: Wilson is a very influential entrepreneur (he was ranked #1 on TechCrunch's Top 10 VC Blogs of 2010) who keeps close tabs on what his colleagues are saying. He tweets all day, every day, to make sure you don't miss anything.
Recent tweet: 'Thanksgiving Post: Thanking Entrepreneurs All Over The World http://t.co/pGseQcs'
Twitter name: bijan
Profile: Bijan Sabet is a partner at Spark Capital and writes a personal blog, bijansabet.com, on the latest news in venture capitalism.
Why he is good to follow: As an investor and board member of Twitter, Sabet knows all about the latest technology needed to cut it in today's world. A self-defined optimist and music lover, Sabet's colourful posts will brighten up your Twitter feed.
Recent tweet: 'Absolutely love Android. But the hardware remains uninspired - http://www.androidcentral.com/motorola-droid-pro-review'
Twitter name: Timberry
Profile: Tim Berry is president and founder of Palo Alto Software, founder of bplans.com and author of many books on business including his most recent, The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan. His blog, Planning Startups Stories, tells you how to launch a business by extracting experiences from his person and business life.
Why he is good to follow: With over 6,000 followers, Berry's twitter feed hosts insightful responses from other business people. He also advertises contests and internship programs that just might be your cup of tea.
Recent tweet: 'Startups: remember, if you're going for investment, you should choose your investors like you'd choose a spouse.'
Twitter name: Bernadeen
Profile: After working in the corporate arena for 18 years as an executive and general manager, McLeod started Mentor Works Ltd, a business coaching service.
Why she is good to follow: Not only does McLeod offer business advice for a living, she is a shining example of a successful entrepreneur in her own right. Consider her tweets free advice, articles, and resources delivered directly to your Twitter feed.
Recent tweet: 'Are You Handling Your Social Media Efficiently? http://bit.ly/miVZeK'
Twitter name: ThisIsSethsBlog
Profile: Seth Godin is the author of multiple books on entrepreneurship and marketing and writes Seth's Blog, which examines the way business is changing, especially in the social media world.
Why he is good to follow: While Seth primarily links to his own blog posts, his musings are entertaining, insightful, and worth your time.
Recent tweet: 'Don't just do something, stand there http://bit.ly/hZ6Biv'
Twitter name: davidhornik
Profile: A VC at August Capital, Hornik writes VentureBlog, defined lovingly as perspective, pontification and propaganda about entrepreneurship and venture capital.
Why he is good to follow: Hornik has his ear to the ground and is an excellent source for gossip on who hired who, which leader is worth listening to at a conference, and what issues should grab your attention.
Recent tweet: 'What do they need in Europe to build great startups -- more capital! http://su.pr/1SLrr3'
Twitter name: bfeld
Profile: Brad Feld is a Managing Director at Foundry Group. He invests in software and internet companies around the United States and writes a blog, Feld Thoughts.
Why he is good to follow: Feld's Twitter posts reveal the intriguing details of the daily life of a venture capitalist. If that does not interest you, he also tweets about business trends to watch and winning investments.
Recent tweet: 'Gnip Raises $2m and Becomes Twitter's First authorised Data Reseller http://goo.gl/fb/nzzU6'
Twitter name: joshk
Profile: Josh Kopelman has been an active entrepreneur and investor in the Internet industry since its commercialization and is currently Managing Director of First Round Capital. His blog, Redeye VC, is a view of the startup ecosystem from a coastally challenged VC.
Why he is good to follow: One thing is certain; Kopelman is in the know. Whether you crave information on who is hiring, which entrepreneurs are being profiled where, or even whether Amtrak trains are running, this writer will tell you about it in perfectly worded tweets.
Recent tweet: 'Meet with me or one of 50 other entrepreneurs and VCs by entering Honestly.com's 'Matchmaker' contest: http://bit.ly/dWqbrJ'
Twitter name: edsim
Profile: Ed Sim is founder of BOLDstart Ventures and co-founder of Dawntreader Ventures. He has over 15 years of venture capital experience and has investments in a number of high profile Internet and software companies. Sim also writes a blog, BeyondVC.
Why he is good to follow: Sim's tweets are perfectly balanced, covering other blogs, his own work, and useful insights all entrepreneurs can appreciate.
Recent tweet: 'No matter how much prep work and ongoing discussion you have pre-board meeting, don't they always last longer?'
Twitter name: jeremysliew
Profile: Jeremy Liew is Managing Director of Lightspeed Venture Partners and invests primarily in the Internet and mobile sectors. He frequently contributes to Lightspeed blog.
Why he is good to follow: While Liew mostly advertises his own blog posts on Twitter, he also tells you which new products he is trying and why. Read his twitter feed to stay up to date with the coolest trends among established VCs.
Recent tweet: 'Test driving Phoenix, the new AOL Mail. Looks a little buggy but slick.'
Twitter name: loic
Profile: Le Meur is Founder of Seesmic and LeWeb Conference and tweets frequently about his business experiences.
Why he is good to follow: Le Meur provides brilliant insight and shares experiences about his life as a successful entrepreneur. His tweets fun, interesting, and he surprises you with valuable tips.
Recent tweet: 'Hey friends who speak hebrew what does the sign behind the guy mean in english? http://bit.ly/9XOcMx is this controversial or just funny?'
Twitter name: jasonfried
Profile: Jason Fried is Co-founder and CEO of 37signals, software for small businesses, and co-author of REWORK, a bestselling business book.
Why he is good to follow: Jason is an expert on bootstrapping and tweets a host of ideas about building revenue-generating businesses. He maintains contact with a variety of followers, often pointing out good work that might otherwise be missed.
Recent tweet: 'Looking for coworking space in Chicago? Check out Desktime: http://desktimeapp.com/'
Twitter name: tbi_warroom
Profile: TBI War Room sends out daily business advice and career strategy tips.
Why we're good to follow: Stay up to date on all of the latest news, follow interviews with founders of multi-million-dollar companies, get Instant MBA tips and find inspiration from Million Dollar Idea tweets.
Recent tweet: 'The 20 Best Franchises To Open In 2011.'
