The 20 Universities That Have Produced The Most Millionaires

list of the universities worldwide that have the most billionaire alumni.

Now, here’s something a little more attainable: These are the top 20 universities in the world for producing millionaires, courtesy of data research firm WealthInsight.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Harvard University topped both lists and took the top two spots on the millionaires list with Harvard Business School coming in second. The United States also had a strong presence throughout the list, taking 15 of the top 20 spots, including all of the top five.

Here are the top 20 schools worldwide for producing millionaires:

Harvard University (United States) Harvard Business School (United States) Stanford University (United States) University of California (United States) Columbia University (United States) University of Oxford (United Kingdom) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (United States) New York University (United States) University of Cambridge (United Kingdom) University of Pennsylvania (United States) Cornell University (United States) University of Michigan (United States) Yale University (United States) University of Chicago (United States) INSEAD (France) Tel Aviv University (Israel) University of Texas (United States) Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (France) University of Southern California (United States) École Polytechnique (France)

