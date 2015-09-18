The top 20 private companies in Australia for 2015

Beef from Australia in a Beijing supermarket. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Australia’s largest private enterprises generated revenue of $296 billion and employed 442,000 people in 2015, according to industry analysts IBISWorld.

The nature of private companies sometimes makes it difficult to determine their full size but IBISWorld has updated its top 500 list for 2015.

Here are the top 20 private companies in Australia:

Source: IBISWorld

Packaging manufacturers Visy Industries, with a 27.3% revenue increase from the year before, maintained number one place as Australia’s biggest private company

GHD Group, an engineering, architecture and environmental consulting firm, rose from 38 to 17 in the ranking, following a merger with Conestoga-Rovers & Associates.

A rise in demand for Australian beef in North America and Japan pushed meat export Sanger Australia to 63rd place from from 80.

Norco Co-op rose to 83 from 104 because of big sales growth in its milk processing and ice cream businesses.

And demand for food supplements in Asia sent vitamin maker Swisse Wellness to 140 from 222.

The full top 500 list is HERE.

