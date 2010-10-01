The 20 Most Popular MBA Programs -- That Most People Have No Chance Of Getting Into

YOU might not think an MBA is worth it, but judging by the number of applications received this year, a lot of other people believe otherwise. With the recession in full swing, MBA programs have never been more popular.



The nation’s 476 MBA programs reportedly received 200,000 completed applications as of late June. The weakest schools received fewer than 10 applications, but the strongest received upwards of 10,000.

According to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), top-tier schools received an average of 1,554 applications this summer.

Harvard, in particular, is on a roll. It received the second most applications ever this year, up 5% from last year. Although Harvard might seem like the best program, you have a better shot of getting in there than you would Stanford. Stanford receives 2,000 less applications than the Ivy rival, but they accept a mere 6.5% to Harvard’s 9.5%.

So which schools are the most popular of all?

Note: Ranks were determined by number of applications reported by PoetsandQuants.com. *An asterisk indicates that the number applies for the full-time Class of 2012 entering this fall. All other numbers are for the previous year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.