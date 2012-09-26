20 Generous Billionaires Who Could Be The Next Bill Gates

Photo: Business Insider

Not every billionaire is a Scrooge—just think of Andrew Carnegie or Bill Gates.And while some of the 1% still aren’t prepared to part with chunks of their massive wealth, there is a growing rank of the richest people in the world who are.



Wealth-X—a wealth intelligence firm—has just released a list of billionaire philanthropists from around the globe who are bound to be the next legendary givers to rival even Carnegie or Gates.

These charitable tycoons come from all different industries, including oil, retail, manufacturing, banking, real estate, and pharmaceuticals. They also hail from all around the globe, and together have a net worth just shy of $70 billion.

#20 Indu Jain, India Net worth: $2.2 billion % annual income given to charity*: 0.13% Jain is the current Chairperson of India's largest media group, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., which owns the Times of India and other large newspapers. She is the founder and President of the Times Foundation, which gives primarily to educational causes. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X

#19 Philip Niarchos, Greece Net worth: $2.6 billion % annual income given to charity*: 0.30% Philip Niarchos is the son of Greek shipping magnate Stavros Niarchos. He is the Co-President and member of the Board of Directors at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation; a member of the Board of Trustees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City; and an International Council Member of London's Tate Gallery. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #18 Solomon Lew, Australia Net worth: $1.2 billion % annual income given to charity*: 0.32% Lew is an Australian businessman who is the Chairman of Premier Investments, which primarily deals with importing apparel, toys, and other retail goods from China. He donates largely to art and healthcare causes, and he and his wife are huge supporters of Opera Australia. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #17 He Xiangjian, China Net worth: $5.9 billion % annual income given to charity*: 0.60% Xiangjian is the co-founder of Midea, one of China's largest appliance makers. Most of his charitable gifts are to support the public good, welfare and education. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #16 Hans Anders Rausing, Sweden Net worth: $10 billion % annual income given to charity*: 1.18% Rausing is a former partner of Tetra Laval Group, and Tetra Pak's former Chairman and CEO. He donates primarily to educational, medical, and nature conservation causes through the Hans and Marit Rausing Charitable Trust. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #15 Tsai Wan Tsai, Taiwan Net worth: $4.7 billion % annual income given to charity*: 1.94% Tsai Wan Tsai is a Taiwanese banker and founder of Fubon Financial Group, one of Taiwan's most successful financial institutions. He appears to make philanthropic contributions mainly through the Fubon Group's several charities, which support natural disaster relief, education, arts and culture, as well as community development. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #14 Kallam Anji Reddy, India Net worth: $1 billion % annual income given to charity*: 4.17% Reddy is an Indian entrepreneur in the pharmaceutical industry. He is the founder and Chairman of Dr Reddy's Labs. He is also the Chairman of Dr Reddy's Foundation (DRF), which is the philanthropic arm of the labs, and donates to causes that alleviate and attempt to eradicate poverty. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #13 Aloysio de Andrade Faria, Brazil Net worth: $4 billion % annual income given to charity*: 5.09% Aloysio built Banco Alfa, now Brazil's 22nd largest bank; owns Agropalma, Latin America's biggest palm oil producer (which also makes biodiesel); and owns C&C, a chain of home improvement stores. Originally trained as a pediatrician, he gives primarily to healthcare causes. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #12 Bruce Stanley Kovner, U.S. Net worth: $3.5 billion % annual income given to charity*: 8.82% Kovner is the founder and Chairman of Caxton Associates, a hedge fund that is considered amongst the world's top and largest 10 hedge funds. He gives largely to the arts, and is on the board of the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln centre as well as the Chairman of The Julliard School. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #11 Adolph Alfred Taubman, U.S. Net worth: $2.5 billion

% annual income given to charity*: 9.26% Taubman founded Taubman centres in 1950 and built it into the nation's premier developer of retail shopping malls. He is the Chairman of the Alfred Taubman Foundation II, and gives mainly to higher education institutions such as the University of Michigan, Brown University, and Harvard University. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #10 Hui Ka Yan, China Net worth: $5.6 billion % annual income given to charity*: 10.55% Hui Ka Yan is the founder of Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd., which went public in 2009. He supports poverty alleviation, disaster relief, and educational causes. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #9 Dongsheng Chen, China Net worth: $2.2 billion % annual income given to charity*: 12.25% He is the founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Taikang Life Insurance Corp., Ltd., as well as founder of China Guardian Auction House, a leading auction house in China. Chen donates mostly to higher educational causes, especially to his alma mater Wuhan University. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #8 N. Murray Edwards, Canada Net worth: $1.4 billion % annual income given to charity*: 13.23% Edwards owns the company Canadian Natural Resources, and has big stakes in Ensign Energy, Canada's second largest oil services company, and Penn West, one of Canada's biggest energy trusts. He largely gives to education and children's health. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #7 Peter Lim Eng Hock, Singapore Net worth: $1.8 billion % annual income given to charity*: 13.23% Peter Lim is a former stockbroker turned investor who derives his fortune from a 5% stake in palm oil giant Wilmar, started by former client Kuok Khoon Hong. He gives primarily to sports and education related causes, and started a $10 million scholarship fund under the Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF) to nurture local sports talents in 2010. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #6 Blase Thomas Golisano, U.S. Net worth: $1.39 billion

% annual income given to charity*: 15.54% Golisano is the founder of Paychex, the second-largest payroll processor in the United States. He founded the B. Thomas Golisano Foundation in 1985, which supports educational, art, medical, and religious causes. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #5 Wang Jianlin, China Net worth: $10.7 billion % annual income given to charity*: 15.68% He is the Chairman of the Dalian Wanda Group, one of the world's largest real estate developers that is involved in real estate, tourism, hotels, and entertainment. Jianlin has donated to charities that mainly support disaster relief, social, and educational causes. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #4 Gennady Borisovich Bogolyubov, Ukraine Net worth: $2.6 billion % annual income given to charity*: 25.52% Bogolyubov is an entrepreneur and international investor who controls Australia's biggest manganese mine. He donates privately and publicly to various social causes, many related to Judaism and Jewish people, around the world. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #3 Terrence M. Pegula, U.S. Net worth: $3.3 billion % annual income given to charity*: 46.76% Pegula founded East Resources, a natural gas drilling company, before selling the company to Royal Dutch Shell for approximately $4.7 billion. He gives primarily to social and sports related causes, specifically higher education athletics. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #2 Hans-Werner Hector, Germany Net worth: $1.8 million % annual income given to charity*: 54.53% Hector is a former IBM software engineer who cofounded German software firm SAP in 1972. He left the firm in 1997 after a falling out with his partners. He and his wife support many causes through their family foundations including for the arts, as well as cancer and AIDS research. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X #1 Huang Wenzai, China Net worth: $1 billion % annual income given to charity*: 92.13% Huang is the CEO of Star River Property Holding Ltd., a luxury property developer. He and his company have donated at least $32 million towards natural disaster relief, rural construction, and public welfare. *Annual average based on the last 3 1/2 years Source: Wealth-X

