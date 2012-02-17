The Top 20 Biggest Celebrity Beefs Of All Time

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Wednesday night, Lil’ Kim called Nicki Minaj a “stupid hoe” during her appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.””If you have to make a song called ‘Stupid Hoe,’ you must be a stupid hoe,” Lil’ Kim told the late night show’s host, Andy Cohen.
And while we were shocked by Lil’ Kim’s bluntness (as they say, imitation is the highest form of flattery, after all) the rapper’s comments were nothing compared to some of the jabs celebrities have traded in the past.
From diva bashing between Elton John and Madonna to a decades-long rivalry between David Letterman and Jay Leno, we take a look back at 20 of the top celebrity feuds of all time.
'Imma let you finish...'
This event was not so much a feud as it was... strange. It all started when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech after winning Best Female Video at the MTV Video Music Awards. He just had to let the whole world know that 'Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time. Of all time.'
After the huge backlash, West went on 'The Jay Leno Show' and made a heartfelt apology to Swift stating he was he was ashamed that his 'hurt' over his mother's death 'caused someone else's hurt.' He also made another apology to Swift on his blog.
Swift wrote a song about the event and performed at the VMA's the following year. So did Kanye. As of now, looks like things might be settled.
When Kings of Leon said no to letting the 'Glee' co-creator Ryan Murphy use their songs on the hit show, Murphy retaliated to the rejection by saying, 'F*** you Kings of Leon. They're self-centered a**holes and they missed the bigger picture.'
The band's frontman Nathan Followill tweeted quite the response: 'Dear Ryan Murphy, let it go. See a therapist, get a manicure, buy a new bra.'
Followill later apologized for the message and Murphy apologized to Kings of Leon, 'I completely understand when artists don't want a show or another artist to interpret their songs. In fact, I respect it.'
In the January issue of British GQ, Daniel Craig trashed the reality family by saying, 'You see that and you think, 'What, you mean all I have to do is behave like a f--king idiot on television and then you'll pay me millions?''
Kris Jenner, aka Mama Kardashian, retaliated by telling Heat Magazine, 'crossed the line. It's not made him look like the world's nicest guy. The right thing for a real man to do now would be to issue a public apology.'
He has not.
Twitter seems to be a popular way for celebs to start tuffles with each other. After Courtney Love slammed Lily Allen for allegedly demanding a 'lock' on all Chanel dresses, Allen took to social media to show she was not about to get in a fight... kind of.
Allen wrote, 'As a rule I don't pick on crazy old ladies.' That's not so rude. But then she continued, 'It's the sort of thing a paranoid drug addled lunatic might come up with.'
Love has since tried to apologise for her initial claims, stating she was 'misinformed' about the situation. But it seems Allen is not having it.
Elton John and Madonna have been longtime 'frenemies' and their feud was re-ignited at this year's Golden Globe Awards.
During an interview, John was asked who had the best chance of winning his category of 'Best Original Song.' When Madonna's name came up, he said the pop star didn't have a 'f***ing chance of winning.'
Madonna played it off lightly by laughing and saying, 'those are fighting words.' But when she won the prize later in the evening, John's face showed just how much he wasn't joking.
Now, John's husband David Furnish has taken on the pop queen by insulting her win and refusing to watch her Super Bowl halftime show. Well, he might be the only one who didn't; over 114 million people tuned in.
It was the no-so-shocking news heard 'round the world: Paula Deen had been diagnosed with diabetes. But the controversy started with her admitting she hid the diagnosis for three years.
'No Reservations' star Anthony Bourdain has never been a fan of his fellow chef. In the past, he's attacked her as 'the most dangerous person to America' and this time was no different.
Bourdain made an interesting comparison to Deen's news on Twitter, 'Thinking of getting into the leg-breaking business, so I can profitably sell crutches later.'
Last time Bourdain made a comment about Deen, she retaliated by telling the chef to 'get a life.' We'll see what she says this time around.
Leave it to Sean Penn to get in the middle of politics all over the world.
The actor/humanitarian was quick to criticise Jean on 'Larry King Live,' saying he was suspicious of his bid to run. He also said this was not personal, as he didn't know Jean personally.
But Penn continued, 'One of the reasons I don't know very much about Wyclef Jean is that I haven't seen or heard anything of him in these last six months that I've been in Haiti.'
Jean didn't sit quitely however, 'Sean Penn must understand that besides what he sees in Haiti, there are four million Diasporas living outside of Haiti that is actually the commerce … And guess what, I am part of that community also.'
In the end, none of the political back and forth mattered, Jean was deemed not eligible to run for president of Haiti because he was not a resident in the country.
Brett Ratner really screwed himself over this past year.
Not only did the 'Rush Hour' director step aside as producer of the 2012 Oscars for using an anti-gay slur, he also found himself in the middle of a feud with actress Olivia Munn.
Munn released a memoir and hinted that Ratner used to masturbate in front of her with a shrimp cocktail. Take that as you will.
Ratner appeared on Munn's old TV program, 'Attack of the Show' and let slip that he was the subject of the particular section of the book and that he and Munn 'banged a couple of times.' But he also said he forgot about the actress and that she got 'bitter' because of it.
The director quickly took the statement back saying the two never had sex. But the damage is done.
It would take too long to explain every detail about this feud so here's the short version:
When Johnny Carson announced he was leaving 'The Tonight Show,' fans believed the obvious replacement would be David Letterman. Instead, NBC gave the show to Leno, a comic who had appeared as a guest on Letterman's show multiple times. Check out the rest of the backstory later- there's even a book and film about it!
Over the past few years, the two have slowly hinted at a possible truce to the feud. Leno appeared on a Superbowl ad for Letterman's show and Letterman has even tried for a truce.
But recently, Letterman celebrated his 30th year in late-night comedy and his guest, Howard Stern, decided to re-stir the pot. Check out the video.
Keith Olbermann has some interesting words for Sarah Palin's oldest.
The MSNBC host slammed the politician's daughter as being the 'worst person in the world' after she appeared in a PSA promoting safe sex and abstinence.
Palin answered with a tort about Olbermann being an 'old canard' and then sarcastically apologized to him for not being 'absolutely faultless like he undoubtedly must be.'
Leakes and Jones had several heated arguments during 'The Celebrity Apprentice' which led to Leakes trying to quit the show.
Leakes attacked Jones for being fake behind the scenes of the taping. 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star went on 'The Rosie Show' and explained her feelings of betrayal.
Leakes said she and Jones used to double date and bonded as friends. But once cameras started rolling, Jones traded barbs with Leakes with quips like 'I don't like reality stars.'
The reality star says that now she's not looking to make amends, but she 'won't hold a grudge.'
After Sheen decided to turn his crazy dial up with 'winning' and tiger's blood, he also started making way too much trouble for 'Two and a Half Men' creator Chuck Lorre. Sheen had to check himself into a private rehab which cost the show to go on hiatus until he came back.
And did he get better? Not a chance. Lorre made a joke about Sheen's health and Sheen blasted him for it on TMZ, 'I violently hate Chaim Levine (Chuck Lorre). He's a stupid, stupid little man and a p**sy punk that I'd never want to be like.'
As we all can never forget (even if we tried), Sheen was fired from the show and replaced with Ashton Kutcher. Now Sheen has apologized and wished those at 'Two and a Half Men' good luck and success. Sheen will now go on to a new show called 'Anger Management.' Sounds appropriate.
Hubert, aka Mrs. Banks from 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' says the 'Independence Day' and 'Men In Black' actor was the reason for her being replaced for the final three seasons of the hit show.
Smith blasted Hubert on an Atlanta radio show saying, 'Janet Hubert wanted the show to be 'The Aunt Viv of Bel Air Show.'
When rumours of a reunion recently surfaced, the actress stated she would never be part of a reunion because Smith is 'still an egomaniac and has not grown up.'
In 2006, during the Miss USA controversy, Donald Trump allowed Tara Conner to stay Miss USA as long as she went to rehab for her drub and alcohol problems. Rosie O'Donnell didn't like this outcome and called Trump a 'snake-oil salesman.' Trump then fired back in an interview with People Magazine, 'Rosie's a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.'
Harsh.
Well the feud's not over; O'Donnell and Trump have been attacking each other back and forth on TV shows and Twitter. O'Donnell bashed Trump for wanting to moderate a GOP debate and Trump bashed O'Donnell's new show on OWN.
The iconic fight started all over a man. Surprise, surprise!
Bette Davis had fallen in love with actor Franchot Tone while on set of their film, 'Dangerous,' in 1935. Joan Crawford was divorced and looking for love.
Of course, she stumbled Tone and the two got married. Instead of keeping it quiet, Crawford made it clear and public.
More fighting ensued but the feud escalated when the two worked together on the set of 'Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?' Davis was nominated for an Oscar but didn't win. However, Crawford paid the other nominees to let her go up and accept their win just to stick it to Davis. The feud was never resolved.
Eminem sure knows how to upset people. But Mariah Carey wasn't going to sit around and take it.
The rapper has released songs about how he and the pop singer used to be together. In his songs 'Bagpipes From Baghdad,' Eminem attacks both Carey and her husband Nick Cannon saying Carey is a 'wh**e' and Cannon is a 'pr***.'
Carey retaliated with a song of her own, 'Obsessed.' In it the pop star dresses up as a goateed guy who looks a lot like Eminem in hoodies and baggy pants. The man stalks Carey throughout the video. Cannon also fired back and said he would challenge Eminem to a fight- physical or rap battle.
Eminem released yet another song called 'The Warning' which was solely about the feud.
With this feud, one thing seems to be clear: they're both 'obsessed' with trashing the other.
In one episode of 'The View,' Elisabeth Hasselbeck confronted Maher about a joke he made about her and Lara Logan after Logan was attacked by a mob in Cario, Egypt.
The quote was, 'Now that Mubarak has released Lara Logan, he must put her intrepid hotness on a plane immediately. In exchange, we will send Elisabeth Hasselbeck.'
Hasselbeck attacked Maher about being offensive to women and later for insulting republicans, while Maher continued to make jokes about her.
Maher later tweeted that he felt it was 'actually fun to be seen as the victim for once.'
What started as an innocent quote, turned into a huge debate.
While promoting her film, 'The Switch,' Jennifer Aniston said 'women are realising more and more that they don't have to settle with a man just to have a child.'
Bill O'Reilly took to his show and bashed the actress' views by saying, 'She's throwing a message out to 12-year-olds that, 'Hey, you don't need a guy. You don't need a dad!' That's destructive to our society.'
But Aniston wasn't done. She retorted, 'Of course, the ideal scenario for parenting is obviously two parents of a mature age. Parenting is one of the hardest jobs on earth. And of course many women dream of finding Prince Charming, but for those who've not yet found their Bill O'Reilly, I'm just glad science has provided a few other options.'
Team Leno or Team Coco??
When Jay Leno announced he was stepping down as host of 'The Tonight Show,' it seemed obvious that Conan O'Brien would take his spot and continue the legacy.
Not exactly.
O'Brien started the show and Leno got his own show on Primetime because NBC wasn't ready to let him go. Of course, Leno's show did terribly in the ratings and soon enough, NBC gave him 'The Tonight Show' back after failed compromise attempts with O'Brien. O'Brien was booted after seven months and now he's comfortably enjoying his own show on TBS.
But that didn't stop the two from trying to blame each other for the debacle. And what's more, other late-night comedians stepped in- anyone see Jimmy Kimmel's responses?
Remember when Tom Cruise went completely crazy in 2005? Brooke Shields probably does.
During his Scientology-spewing, couch-jumping saga, Cruise took to MSNBC to discuss Shields' admission of taking depression medication after she had her baby.
Cruise spoke about how psychiatry is a joke and Shields was misinformed and being irresponsible about how she dealt with her depression.
Shields responded via a printed column piece in The New York Times, 'Comments like those made by Tom Cruise are a disservice to mothers everywhere.'
Cruise has since apologized by sending Shields a basket of baby gifts.
