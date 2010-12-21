Refudiate This! Here Are The Top 20 Words Of 2010

Both the New York Times and the Oxford University Press have aggregated some of the ‘best’ words added to the American vocabulary in 2010.
Considering the way much of the nation was throwing around terms like quantitative easing and double-dip recession you might have thought we all became experts in economics.
Or that we’d all become environmental specialists last summer, when every other phrase you overheard was containment dome or double kill (or static kill or top kill). (Pop quiz: who can still tell those three apart?).
Or you might have thought the country had gone sci-fi, when words like robo-signers and inception started creeping their way into our daily vernacular.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. If you really want to know what happened in 2010, just look at all of the words we’ve learned.
'...the abbreviation for the Fed's latest round of quantitative easing, its purchase of Treasury bonds.'
-NYT
'...A recession during which a period of economic decline is followed by a brief period of growth, followed by a further period of decline.'
-Oxford University Press
'...a member of the banking industry perceived as a predator that grows rich at the expense of those suffering in a crumbling economy... (blend of banker and gangster).'
-Oxford University Press
'Frisking in which security workers slide the palms of their hands down a person's body in a search for contraband or weapons.'
-NYT
'The mystery of the financial markets this year: a May 6 market drop of almost 1,000 points.'
-NYT
A structure 'to catch the escaping oil and allow it to be pumped to the surface.'
-NYT
'A phrase from the hugely popular YouTube video by Paul Vasquez, featuring his breathless amazement at the sight of two rainbows at Yosemite National Park.'
-NYT
From the movie Inception, refers to 'ideas planted in the dreams of other people.'
-NYT
Carly Fiorina's 'political ad that captured critics everywhere for being 'baaad.' '
-NYT
Top Kill: Sealing a leaking oil well by pumping large amounts of a material heavier than the oil into the well.
Static Kill: Sealing the well by pumping in a synthetic mud from the top.
Bottom Kill: The same technique, only many thousands of feet further down the well through a relief well.
-NYT and Oxford University Press
'...a robo-signer approves mortgage foreclosure notices without verifying its contents.'
-NYT
'used loosely to mean 'reject'...(blend of refute and repudiate)...'
-Oxford University Press
