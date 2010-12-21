Refudiate This! Here Are The Top 20 Words Of 2010

Both the New York Times and the Oxford University Press have aggregated some of the ‘best’ words added to the American vocabulary in 2010.

Considering the way much of the nation was throwing around terms like quantitative easing and double-dip recession you might have thought we all became experts in economics.

Or that we’d all become environmental specialists last summer, when every other phrase you overheard was containment dome or double kill (or static kill or top kill). (Pop quiz: who can still tell those three apart?).

Or you might have thought the country had gone sci-fi, when words like robo-signers and inception started creeping their way into our daily vernacular.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. If you really want to know what happened in 2010, just look at all of the words we’ve learned.

