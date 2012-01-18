The Top 19 Private Equity Firms That AREN'T Bain Capital

Ben Walsh
Mitt Romney Jacket

Photo: AP

Yes, we’ve all heard and heard and heard some more about Bain Capital recently.But what about the rest of the private equity industry?

Sure, Bain is big player.

With $29.4 billion in capital raised, if Bain were included on our list, it would be the 7th largest PE fund. 

With Bain news flooding out at a torrential rate, we thought we’d take a step back and look at the other biggest players in the industry.

Note: all capital raising data is as of April 2011 and sourced from Private Equity International

TPG Capital

Capital Raised: $50.55 billion

Headquarters: Fort Worth and San Francisco

Leadership: David Bonderman, James Coulter and William S. Price III

Notable deals: J. Crew, Petco, Burger King, SunGuard, Neiman Marcus, Freescale Semi, Harrah's Entertainment, Alltel, TXU, Washington Mutual

Goldman Sachs Capital Partners

Capital Raised: $47.22 billion

Headquarters: New York

Leadership: Rich Friedman, head of Goldman's Merchant Banking Division

Notable deals: Burger King, SundGard, Alltell Wireless, Biomet, TXU

The Carlyle Group

Capital Raised: $40.54 billion

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.

Leadership: William E. Conway, Jr., David M. Rubenstein, Daniel A. D'Aniello

Notable deals: Dunkin Brands, United defence Industries, Allison Transmission, HCR Manor Care, HD Supply (Home Depot's wholesale construction supply company),

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

Capital Raised: $40.21 billion

Headquarters: New York

Leadership: Henry Kravis, George R. Roberts

Notable deals: RJR Nabisco, Bank of New England, Regal Cinemas, Shoppers Drug Mart, Toys 'R' Us, SunGard, HCA, Dollar General, Alliance Boots, TXU

The Blackstone Group

Capital Raised: $36.42 billion

Headquarters: New York

Leadership: Steve Schwarzman

Notable deals: Hilton Worldwide, Equity Office Properties, Republic Services, AlliedBarton, United Biscuits, Freescale Semiconductor, TDC, Travelport, Micahels Stores, Orangina, Biomet, The Weather Channel, Busch Entertainment Corporation, Dynegy

Apollo Management

Capital Raised: $33.81 billion

Headquarters: New York

Leadership: Leon Black, Joshua Harris, Marc Rowan

Notable deals: Vail Resorts, Walter Industries, Culligan, Samsonite, Allied Waste, WMC Mortgage, AMC Entertainment, Berlitz Internation, Rent-A-centre, Wyndham Worldwide, GNC, Harrah's Entertainment, Norwegian Cruise Line, Claire's Stores, Realogy (owner of Coldwell Banker, Century 21 and Sotheby's International Realty), Linens 'n Thing

CVC Capital Partners

Capital Raised: $25.07 billion

Headquarters: London

Leadership: Michael Smith, Steven Koltes, Hardy McLain, Donald Mackenzie, Iain Parham, Rolly (Ridder) Van Rappard

Notable deals: Pilot Travel centres, Formula One Group, Samsonite, Merlin Entertainments, Cortefiel, Leslie's Pool Supplies, C1000 Supermarkets, Nien Made (world's largest window shutter manufacturer)

First Reserve Corporation

Capital Raised: $19.06 billion

Headquarters: Greenwich, CT

Leadership: William E. Macaulay

Notable deals: CHC Helicopter, Brand Services, Dresser Industries, Pride International, Enterra Corporation, Alpha Natural Resources, Gamesa Solar

Hellman & Friedman

Capital Raised: $17.2 billion

Headquarters:

Leadership: Warren Hellman (deceased December 2011), Tully Friedman

Notable deals: Getty Images, DoubleClick, Gartmore, Texas Genco, Grosvenor Capital Management, Nielsen Company, Nasdaq

Apax Partners

Capital Raised: $16.64 billion

Headquarters: London

Leadership: Martin Halusa

Notable deals: Yell Group Yellow Pages, Travelex, Somerfield, Tommy Hilfiger Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics semi business, Thomson Learning, Bankrate

General Atlantic

Capital Raised: $15.1 billion

Headquarters: Greenwich, CT

Leadership: Charles F. Freeney

Notable deals: BM&F Bovespa, Compuware, E-Trade, First Republic Bank, Hewitt Associates, Lenovo, New York Mercantile Exchange, NYSE Euronext, RiskMetrics, Zagat

Warburg Pincus

Capital Raised: $15.0 billion

Headquarters: New York

Leadership: Henry Kressel

Notable deals: Avaya, BEA Systems, Bharti Tele-Ventures, Cassatt, Harbour Networks, NeuStar, Systinet, Telcordia, VERITAS Software

Cerberus Capital Management

Capital Raised: $14.9 billion

Headquarters: New York

Leadership: Steve Feinberg, John Snow

Notable deals: Chrysler, GMAC, Albertson's, National and Alamo Car Rental, Bushmaster Firearms

Advent International

Capital Raised: $14.52 billion

Headquarters: Boston

Leadership: Peter Brooke, Tom Lauer

Notable deals: Poundland, Fat Face Clothing, Domestic & General Warranty, Bradco Supply, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Fifth Third Processing Solutions,

Permira

Capital Raised: $13.67 billion

Headquarters: London

Leadership: Kurt Björklund, Tom Lister

Notable deals: Renaissance Learning, NDS Group, Arysta LifeScience, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Valentino Fashion Group, Freescale Semiconductor, TDC A/S, Gala Coral Group, New Look

Oaktree Capital Management

Capital Raised: $13.05 billion

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Leadership: Howard Marks

Notable deals: R&R Ice Cream, Sky Holding, Triton Media Group, AdvancePierre Foods

Terra Firma Capital Partners

Capital Raised: $12.25 billion

Headquarters: London

Leadership: Guy Hands

Notable deals: Le Méridien Hotels, William Hill Bookmakers, EMI, Unique Pub Company, United Cinemas International, Voyager Pubs, Waste Recycling Group

Providence Equity Partners

Capital Raised: $12.1 billion

Headquarters: Providence, RI

Leadership: Jonathan Nelson

Notable deals: AutoTrader.com, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Mountain States Cable Television, Study Island / Archipelago Learning, TDC Telecom, Warner Music Group, WhitePages, World Triathlon Corporation, Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network, American Cellular, Brooks fibre Properties, Powerfone Holdings, VoiceStream Wireless

Clayton, Dubilier & RIce

Capital Raised: $11.4 billion

Headquarters: New York

Leadership: Joseph L. Rice, III, Donald J. Gogel

Notable deals: Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Company, Lexmark, Allison Engine, Remington Arms, Kinko's, Hertz, HD Supply

