The Top 19 Private Equity Firms That AREN'T Bain Capital

Yes, we’ve all heard and heard and heard some more about Bain Capital recently.But what about the rest of the private equity industry?



Sure, Bain is big player.

With $29.4 billion in capital raised, if Bain were included on our list, it would be the 7th largest PE fund.

With Bain news flooding out at a torrential rate, we thought we’d take a step back and look at the other biggest players in the industry.

Note: all capital raising data is as of April 2011 and sourced from Private Equity International

