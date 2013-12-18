The 15 Most Popular Paid IPhone Apps Of 2013

Just as it has every year, Apple released a list of the most popular free and paid iOS apps that users have been downloading in the App Store.

This year’s top paid iPhone apps run the gamut from games to utilities to photography apps and more.

15. Wipeout Relive all that Japanese game show weirdness right on your iPhone. It's loaded with the most surreal obstacle courses you can imagine, so manoeuvre your character through them, steer clear of the hazards, and crush your high score. Price: $1.99 14. Tetris The classic arcade game, reborn right in the palm of your hand. Old-school gamers and newbies alike will love it. Price: $0.99 13. Scribblenauts Remix Scribblenauts boasts what is perhaps the most interesting game mechanic ever. Whatever item you need in order to beat a level, you can type it in to make it appear! Need to chop down a tree? Type in 'axe' or 'beaver' or whatever else you can imagine. Price: $0.99 12. Fruit Ninja The classic slice-and-dice game of produce items. Earn points by swiping watermelons and oranges in half. Price: $0.99 11. Camera+ Hate Instagram? Camera+ gives you far more control over polishing your photographs before blasting them out over your favourite social network. Price: $1.99 10. Plants vs. Zombies Another App Store mainstay. Plants vs. Zombies has you fighting off a tide of undead monsters using...flowers! Price: $0.99 9. Sleep Cycle Alarm Clock This app tracks your sleep cycle and wakes you up when you're in your most wakeful state. Ostensibly this makes it easier to get out of bed in the morning. Price: $0.99 8. Bloons TD 5 One of the popular 'tower defence' games, the fifth game in the Bloons series offers players new weapons and game mechanics to keep you busy during your commute. Price: $2.99 7. Free Music Download Pro Browse a selection of legal and free music that you can download directly to your device! Price: $1.99 6. Afterlight Here's a lightweight but capable photo editor that can make your iPhone photos come to life. The Instagram-like filters are here, of course, but you can even kick it up a notch with more advanced adjustment tools and textures. Price: $0.99 5. Plague Inc. In this game, you create a disease and win by spreading and wreaking havoc on the planet! Price: $0.99 4. Angry Birds Star Wars The classic Angry Birds get a Star Wars twist in this game. It's the same Angry Birds you already love, put into the Star Wars universe that you already love. Price: $0.99 3. Temple Run: Oz The famous Temple Run got a Wizard of Oz makeover in this game. Sprint down the Yellow Brick Road and avoid those hairy obstacles. Price: $1.99 2. Heads Up! We've all played that party game where you get a person's name on a card that you can't look at, then ask questions and try to guess who it is. Heads Up! is the app-ified version of that game. Price: $0.99 1. Minecraft -- Pocket Edition The blocks of Minecraft can now be manipulated on your iPhone! The world-building game that took off on the desktop is here in all its glory on your iOS device. Price: $6.99

