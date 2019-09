What The Top 15 Cable Shows Say About America's Depressing TV Habits

Nielsen’s list of the top 15 TV shows on cable networks for past week says a lot about Americans TV habits:



1) The No. 2 show is History Channel’s Pawn Stars, which offers a how-to guide on haggling.

3) They like watching aggressive, wrestling shows–perhaps so they can fantasize about taking out their own frustrations in a wrestling ring.

3) They’re giving the remote to the kids so they can watch Hannah Montana and iCarly. Focusing on the family is a typical habit during recessions.

The list also says that GE’s USA Network and Viacom’s Nickleodeon programming executives are killing it. The networks have the most top-rated shows. News Corp.’s Fox is also still happy about those high The O’Reilly Factor ratings.

Here’s the full list:

Day and start time (EST) are in parentheses:

1. “Hannah Montana” (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.), Disney, 4 million homes, 6.31 million viewers.

2. “Pawn Stars” (Monday, 10:30 p.m.), History, 3.86 million homes, 5.34 million viewers.

3. “WWE Raw” (Monday, 10 p.m.), USA, 3.74 million homes, 5.52 million viewers.

4. “WWE Raw” (Monday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.53 million homes, 5.11 million viewers.

5. “Pawn Stars” (Monday, 10 p.m.), History, 3.52 million homes, 4.93 million viewers.

6. “ICarly” (Friday, 8 p.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.5 million homes, 5.33 million viewers.

7. “NCIS” (Sunday, 7 p.m.), USA, 3.43 million homes, 4.8 million viewers.

8. “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Saturday, 9:30 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.37 million homes, 4.51 million viewers.

9. “Burn Notice” (Thursday, 10 p.m.), USA, 3.14 million homes, 4.32 million viewers.

10. “NCIS” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), USA, 3.09 million homes, 4.25 million viewers.

11. “NCIS” (Sunday, 6 p.m.), USA, 3.04 million homes, 4.08 million viewers.

12. “The O’Reilly Factor” (Monday, 8 p.m.), Fox News Channel, 3.01 million homes, 4.02 million viewers.

13. “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Saturday, 9 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 2.97 million homes, 3.91 million viewers.

14. “Penguins of Madagascar” (Saturday, 10 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 2.956 million homes, 3.99 million viewers.

15. “ICarly” (Saturday, 12 p.m.), Nickelodeon, 2.955 million homes, 4.14 million viewers.

