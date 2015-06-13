The 13 best companies to work for in the UK, according to employees

Glassdoor A summer party for music discovery app Shazam’s employees.

It’s a great time to be working for a technology company anywhere in the UK. While London’s tech scene is definitely booming, three quarters of Britain’s technology companies operate outside of the capital.

But out of all the people who work in the UK’s tech industry, who has it best?

With help from job site Glassdoor, we’ve put together a list of the 13 best technology companies to work for throughout the UK.

Only companies with UK head offices with 15 or more reviews on Glassdoor were included.

While companies like Google and Facebook have topped lists of US companies favoured by employees, the UK’s best-loved tech firms aren’t all household names.

What they do have are constructive growth plans, open and active management, and a great working atmosphere.

13. Thomsons Online Benefits Thomsons offices are full of colour Rating (out of 5): 4.4 About: Thomsons Online Benefits provides software to help businesses handle employee benefits administration and employee engagement. What employees say: 'Lots of responsibility given if you are willing to take it on, strong leadership team, supportive and collaborative culture, good social scene.' 12. Shazam A Shazam employee works away at the company's London HQ Rating: 4.4 About: Shazam reached 'unicorn' status in January. The billion dollar company's music discovery app identifies music for its users through their smartphone's microphone. Since the company's 2002 launch it's grown to have more than 100 million monthly users across the globe What employees say: 'There are lots of opportunity for personal growth, and employees are encouraged to be continually developing themselves. Once or twice a month, team members will give 'Tech Talks' where they present something that really stood out to them at a conference (which the company pays for them to attend), or something they're very passionate about.' 11. Attenda Attenda employees train for a London to Barcelona bike ride Rating: 4.5 About: Attenda is a cloud platform provider. Employees say: 'Great people and culture, and a real opportunity to progress your career. It's big enough to ensure challenging work, but also small enough that you feel your views are listened to by the management team.' 'Attenda is a fast growing company so lots of opportunity to progress. Great sports and social club, plus curry nights and beer o'clock every Friday afternoon, where the leadership team serve the staff!' 10. Avecto Avecto employees in fancy dress in Manchester Rating: 4.6 About: Avecto is a security software company. Employees say: A 'dynamic, growing business with some of the most talented, professional technical and operational people I have ever worked with. It behaves and acts like an organisation far beyond its actual age and size.' There are cons, however: 'There are biscuits, which are pretty deadly.' 9. Workplace Systems Workplace systems employees hard at work Rating: 4.6 About: Workplace Systems provides workforce management products to businesses. Employees say: 'Workplace is the most supportive company I have ever worked for. They are always open-minded and ready to listen to constructive comments and actively encourage new ideas and innovative 'outside the box' thinking. They also have an employee engagement team who listen to improvement suggestions from colleagues and recommend them to the management team where appropriate.' One example is the firm's 'Birtholiday' plan, which gives employees an extra day of holiday so they can take their birthday off without reducing their holiday entitlement. 8. The Test People Test People employees training for the 2015 Tough Mudder endurance race Rating: 4.6 About: The Test People helps businesses test out their digital services. Employees say: 'The company invests time and money into their staff and innovation, enabling people to grow within the company. Senior management remain approachable, even with the rapid expansion. There is a strong emphasis on values and people.' 7. Netbuilder Netbuilder's resourcing team working hard at their Brighton office Rating: 4.7 About: Netbuilder provides the financial industry with software, consultancy and infrastructure services. Employees say: 'The company is looking to grow organically, meaning there is lots of room for progression during this time of expansion. (It provides) aid for lunches and awesome team nights out, and good quality training initially that puts you in good stead for the role.' 6. Equal Experts Equal Experts seems to send employees on adventures Rating: 4.7 About: Equal Experts is a software provider. Customers include Camelot and Telefonica, and their software solutions have underpinned big campaigns like O2's Priority Moments customer loyalty push. Employees say: 'You get to work with great software engineers that are typically at the top of their game. The management team seem to really care about your individual experience on a project which gives you a great sense of support.' 5. Softcat Softcat CEO Martin Hellawell at their Marlow office Rating: 4.7 About: Softcat is a software provider that wants to be an extension of your IT department. Employees say: 'Fantastic and unique place to work. The company provides extensive training, thorough support/mentoring and very generous salary and bonus packages. Truly everything you need for solid foundations for a long and prosperous career!' 4. Vacancy Filler Vacancy Filler employees clap at their Loughborough office Rating: 4.7 About: Vacancy Filler provides businesses with recruitment software. Employees say: 'Vacancy Filler has a fantastic atmosphere. Creativity is welcomed, encouraged and relied upon from everyone. There is an emphasis on quality and a real willingness to embrace new ideas to improve on what's already there.' 'The company is growing rapidly and this provides huge opportunities for those that seize them. There is also an emphasis on having a good work-life balance, as well as flexibility when it's needed.' 3. Clearswift Clearswift's offices in Reading Rating: 4.7 About: Clearswift is an information security company. Employees say: 'Having been with the company for over 3 years, have witnessed a surprising amount of change, all good, including the overhaul of executive management, a move to high profitability (pay reviews) effective planning both at the strategic and operational level, a more positive 'can do will do' culture driving and rewarding collaboration and innovation, with plenty of initiatives to promote employee engagement.' 2. NewVoiceMedia NewVoiceMedia Red Nose Day at their Basingstoke office Rating: 4.9 About: NewVoiceMedia provides contact centre technology cloud service over the Internet, similar to the business models of Amazon, Google, and Salesforce. Employees say: 'The company has a great culture, (everyone is really friendly), the office facilities are good, and everyone seems really committed to making the company a success. The benefits are good, and due to the rapid expansion the possibilities for advancement are very good.' 1. SalesCycle The Salescycle motto Rating: 4.9 About: SalesCycle reconnects companies with customers they have lost online. Employees say: 'Alongside great working conditions, you can say you work with some of the worlds biggest and best known brands, like Sony, Virgin Atlantic, DKNY. No day is the same, and flexible working hours enable a great work/life balance. In addition to free refreshments & goodies throughout the office, the whole team is taken out for lunch every pay day.' 'The company's mantra is simple -- love what you do. This is passed down from the top, and is clearly evident across the workforce.' Now see: Softcat's fancy dress day at their Marlow office 9 companies that are making money from your laziness »

