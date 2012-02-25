The 12 Worst Moments In Oscar History

Photo: AP

During the movie industry’s biggest night, there’s bound to be a few mishaps. But these moments are well beyond the realm of the occasional ugly dress or boring speech.



These are annoying and some just plain awful bits of Oscar television.

From pretentious political statements (Marlon Brando) to creepy declarations of love (Angelina Jolie), we countdown 12 of the worst moments that have occurred on Oscar night.

Be prepared to see some great stars participate in some strange, dumb and awkward public displays.

Sacheen Littlefeather refuses Marlon Brando's Oscar (1973) When Marlon Brando won the Best Actor Oscar for 'The Godfather,' the iconic actor was not at the ceremony to graciously accept his award. Instead a young woman dressed in Native American garb came up onstage and refused to take the Oscar from presenter Roger Moore (aka James Bond). The woman who went by the name Sacheen Littlefeather (but was really an actress named Maria Cruz) said Brando would not accepting his trophy due to the unfair and immoral treatment of Native Americans by those in Hollywood. Check out the non-acceptance speech, complete with boos from the audience. The Oscars love their musical numbers. But with this particular 'showstopper' the pairing of stars and the song were too awkward to be entertaining. Producers paired 'Karate Kid' star Pat Morita with 'Kojak' actor Telly Savalas and 'The History of the World Part I' co-star Dom Deluise to sing the 'Fugue for Tinhorns' from the American musical 'Guys and Dolls.' Everyone was confused and no one was all that entertained. Rob Lowe Sings And Dances With Snow White (1989) It's a wonder the Oscars still have musical performances after this debacle. For some strange reason, the producers of the show thought audiences would enjoy watching Brat Pack-er Rob Lowe sing and dance around the stage awkwardly with Snow White. No one did. Michael Moore takes a stand... as always (2003) After winning an Oscar for 'Bowling for Columbine' in 2003, Michael Moore decided to take his acceptance speech time to criticise the government and former President Bush. The moment isn't considered tacky for the criticism, but because of how long Moore stayed on the stage so he could say his piece. The awards show was not necessarily the right time to air out all of the filmmaker's complaints. David Letterman take his late-night show to Primetime (1994) There's a reason David Letterman has been on late-night television for 30 years: he's funny. But the problem with his hosting performance lies in his television success. He brought late-night comedy to a stuffy Primetime show. And it really did not translate. Watch Letterman's monologue below. Julia Roberts doesn't know when to quit. (2001) Speaking of people who took too much time to on the stage, Julia Roberts refused to be played off after winning the Best Actress Oscar for 'Erin Brockovich.' While many award shows are notorious for cutting acceptance speeches short, Roberts went so far as to demand the composer from lifting his baton. At the end, the long speech was more about expressing Roberts' emotions over winning rather than bringing light those who made her performance Oscar-worthy. James Franco and Anne Hathaway don't click (2011) What better way to boost Oscar ratings among teh prime youth demographic than getting two famous younger actors to host? It didn't work/ James Franco seemed to be completely uninterested in keeping the telecast lively. And Anne Hathaway overcompensated by bringing more energy than the Energizer Bunny on speed. The result was a mishmash of boring and over-the-top jokes. Watch their monologue here. 'Titanic' broke box office records and received 14 Oscar nominations, so it was obvious that James Cameron would be taking home a lot of awards on Hollywood's biggest night. But apparently all the gold statues got to his head as he shouted 'I'm the king of the world!' a la Leonardo DiCaprio at the end of his acceptance speech for Best Director. Check out the entire speech here. Oscar host Will Rogers made an embarrassing error while presenting the award for Best Director for nominees Frank Capra, George Cukor and Frank Lloyd. When Rogers opened the envelope to reveal the winner, he said, 'Come on up and get it, Frank!' Frank Capra rushed toward the stage as the spotlight searched around for the winner. According to Capra, he yelled 'Over here!' and waved. Finally the spotlight landed on the winner: the other Frank. Talk about awkward. Angelina Jolie's PDA with her brother (2000) From her Elvira-inspired Oscar look to keeping vials of Billy Bob Thorton's blood around her neck, Angelina Jolie has had her fair share of bizarre antics. But making out with your brother is a bit over the line. After winning Best Supporting Actress for 'Girl, Interrupted,' Jolie took to the stage and professed her love for her brother. It was sweet at first but when she won and kissed him on the lips, it got really creepy. Looks like Michael Moore's politically charged speech is straight from Vanessa Redgrave's playbook. After winning Best Supporting Actress, Redgrave took to the stage and 'saluted' Hollywood for not backing down from threats by so-called 'Zionist hoodlums.' Later, writer Paddy Chayefsky gave a rousing objection to Redgrave's speech. 'I would like to suggest to Miss Redgrave that her winning an Academy Award is not a pivotal moment in history, does not require a proclamation and a simple 'thank you' would have sufficed,' he said. Watch Redgrave's speech here. There's no business like bad show business (1959) When the Best Picture winner was revealed 20 minutes too soon on the 1959 telecast, there was nothing comedy icon Jerry Lewis could do but try and stall. But some artists had already started the grand finale: a song and dance to 'There's No Business Like Show Business.' So how did one of the greatest funnymen kill time? By dancing around the stage with other actors and playing wrong notes on instruments in the orchestra. Finally NBC couldn't take it anymore. The network cut to a short instructional film about handguns to fill the time. Let's hope there are no hiccups in this year's telecast. Check out all the movie trailers of this year's Oscar nominees >>

