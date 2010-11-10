The Top 12 Places Where Rich New Yorkers Spend Money

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid
Even in bad times, New Yorkers love their high-end retail.Mint Data shows that New Yorkers are spending more and more in advance of the holiday season.
Mint personal finance website that allows subscribers to plug in their monthly spending so the website can help users manage and budget their funds. Mint uses that information to track and aggregate the spending habits of its 4 million users anonymously.
This list shows where New Yorkers are splurging, that is where their credit card purchases are the biggest.
Some of those purchases are at obvious high end retail stores, others are at electronic stores attracting more attention as the holiday gift season approaches.
Average receipt: $259.06
Company description: Apple specialises in consumer electronics and is best known for its Macintosh computers and hardware and its iPods, iPhones and iPads. A 16 GB iPad starts at $499.
Ticker: AAPL
YTD: +44.34%
Average receipt: $288.87
Company description: This London-based retail store opened its first U.S. location in 1997. A double cuff Imperial Epping Stripe Shirt for men costs £135 or about $216 USD.
Ticker: Private company
Average receipt: $293.75
Company description: Saks Fifth Avenue has remained a staple luxury department store in New York City since 1867. The brands it sells include Burberry, Dior, Oscar de la Renta and many more.
Ticker: Private company
Average receipt: $345.49
Company description: Known as the largest chain of private, family-owned electronics and appliances stores in the United States, P.C. Richard & Son had its beginnings in Brooklyn, New York. They sell everything from vacuums and cameras to GPS and video games.
Ticker: Private company
Average receipt: $373.39
Company description: This family-owned company founded in New York has 23 U.S. stores and is known for its high end fashion items for women. The designers they carry don't have immediately recognisable names, but still carry pretty hefty pricetags. An example is an A.L.C. Lace Back Twist Dress for $520 or a Yigal Azrouel knit pencil skirt for $540.
Ticker: Private company
Average receipt: $401.11
Company description: Barneys is another New York luxury department chain that features brands like Armani and Fendi and other Barneys private label merchandise. A Barneys 'Slouchy Tee' sells for $95 and a turtleneck sweater sells for $350.
Ticker: Private company
Average receipt: $416.29
Company description: John Varvatos, a high end fashion designer, sells men's belts, bags, footwear, eyewear, watches and more out of his New York boutique stores. A Suede officer's jacket goes for $1,995 and a crinkle scarf goes for $185.
Ticker: Private company
Average receipt: $419.89
Company description: This Germany-based designer specialises in high end fashion retail for men and women. A classic v-neck white t-shirt for men goes for $75 and a wide shawl collar knit sweater for women goes for $625.
Ticker: BOS3
YTD Stock: +92.34%
Average receipt: $468.85
Company description: B&H Photo is the largest non-chain photo and video equipment store in the country. They also sell pro audio equipment, professional lighting equipment and surveillance video.
Ticker: Private company
Average receipt: $578.42
Company description: An American jewelry and silverware company founded in the 1800s in New York. A Tiffany heart tag bracelet is $3,000 and a key ring is $235.
Ticker: TIF
YTD Stock: +24.37%
Average receipt: $639.87
Company description: This Italian company markets pricey luxury goods, including purses, shoes and baggage. This evening leather clutch is $995 and these cuff links are $355.
Ticker: Private company
Average receipt: $719.61
Company description: Tourneau is one of America's biggest luxury watch retailers with watches ranging from $500 to $4,500. This Tourneau women's watch is $2,650 and this men's watch is $1125.
Ticker: Private company
