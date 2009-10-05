No-Name Startups Raise HUGE Piles Of Cash







[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac65911e1fa7546697db00c/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-top-11-venture-capital-recipients-of-2009-2009-10/10-tied-serious-materials-1" caption="" source="" alt="Pile of cash" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

PeHUB put a list together of the top venture capital fundraisers in 2009 so far.Surprise: Except for Twitter and maybe Tesla, you’ve never heard of any of the top 10.

Eight are either in green tech or pharmaceuticals.

Two makers of environmentally friendly cars, including industry leader Tesla Motors.

Two companies in the solar power industry.

A biotech company that sequences DNA in real time. We aren’t entirely sure what that means, but people who are are very excited about it.

See the full list >>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”10-tied-serious-materials-1″

title=”#10 (tied): Serious Materials”

content=”Amount: $60 million

Location: Sunnyvale, California

Investors: Mesirow Financial Capital, New Enterprise Associates, Foundation Capital, Navitas Capital, Rustic Canyon, Enertech Capital, Cheyenne and Saints Capital

Serious materials manufactures energy-saving building materials for green construction projects.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac64c5e90933d5c7d4a9378/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”10-tied-hyperion-therapeutics-2″

title=”#10 (tied): Hyperion Therapeutics”

content=”Amount: $60 million

Location: San Francisco, California

Investors: Bay City Capital, Panorama Capital, Highland Capital Partners, New Enterprise Associates and Sofinnova Ventures

Hyperion is a biopharmaceutical company. Its research thus far has focused on gastroenterology and hepatology.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac3645b287aab4235c2f5ce/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”9-v-vehicle-company-3″

title=”#9: V-Vehicle Company”

content=”Amount: $62 million (up to $66m, based on SEC filing)

Location: San Diego, California

Investors: Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, T Boone Pickens

V-Vehicle will make cars and is concerned about the environment, we’re sure of that much. The rest is kept fairly secret, though the rumour is that their first vehicle will get over 40 miles per gallon.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac9d857310f422e6fa5df78/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”8-pacific-biosciences-4″

title=”#8: Pacific Biosciences”

content=”Amount: $68 million

Location: Menlo Park, California

Investors: Monsanto, Wellcome Trust, Sutter Hill Ventures, Deerfield Management, Intel Capital, Morgan Stanley, Redmile Group, T. Rowe Price, Mohr Davidow Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, Alloy Ventures, Maverick Capital, AllianceBernstein, DAG Ventures, Teachers’ Private Capital and Blackstone Cleantech Venture Partners.

Pacific Biosciences has developed a system for real time DNA sequencing, which it plans to begin selling in the second half of next year.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/cd37544b9e36b949cc874800/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-exacttarget-5″

title=”#7: ExactTarget”

content=”Amount: $70 million

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Investors: Battery Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and Montagu Newhall

ExactTarget is an email marketing firm. They help companies develop and maintain lists of customers for opt-in emails – no spamming here.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abb88457a7ead3b5c2fdfa3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”6-workday-6″

title=”#6: Workday”

content=”Amount: $75 million

Location: Pleasanton, California

Investors: New Enterprise Associates and Greylock Partners

Workday develops enterprise resource planning software, used to coordinate data and the use of resources throughout an organisation.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/92b9b9148b377648a476f700/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”5-suniva-7″

title=”#5: Suniva”

content=”Amount: $75 million

Location: Norcross, Georgia

Investors: Warburg Pincus, Apex Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, H.I.G. Ventures and Advanced Equities

Suniva produces ultra-thing photovoltaic energy cells used in solar panels.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/747a6c7968b7894941c9a300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-solfocus-8″

title=”#4: SolFocus”

content=”Amount: $77 million

Location: Mountain View, California

Investors: Demeter Partners, Advanced Equities, Apex Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, NGEN Partners and Yellowstone Ventures

Another solar power company, SolFocus makes large scale concentrator photovoltaic systems for utility companies.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/efb9b9149c8c574afae8a400/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-tesla-motors-9″

title=”#3: Tesla Motors”

content=”Amount: $138 million

Location: San Carlos, California

Investors: Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Daimler AG and VantagePoint Venture Partners.

Teslas Motors is the one electric vehicle company that is actually producing and selling electric vehicles in the United States.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2e37544b40ff304aa35a0c00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-twitter-10″

title=”#2: Twitter”

content=”Amount: $139 million (including approx. $4m in pro rata re-ups on Feb round, according to SEC filing)

Location: San Francisco, California

Business: Micro messaging platform

Investors: Benchmark Capital, Insight Venture Partners, Institutional Venture Partners, Morgan Stanley, Spark Capital, T Rowe Price and Union Square Ventures.

Twitter is, well, Twitter. It is bar none the best means of keeping tabs on Shaquille O’Neal.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac2c1977006212d2998d34a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”1-clovis-oncology-inc-11″

title=”#1: Clovis Oncology Inc.”

content=”Amount: $146 million

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Investors: Domain Associates, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Versant Ventures, Aberdare Ventures, Abingworth, Frazier Healthcare Ventures and ProQuest Investments

Clovis is a pharmaceutical company focused on anti-cancer agents. Rather than focusing on developing drugs from scratch, Clovis researches and purchases at various stages of development and brings them the rest of the way through the process.

Data provided by PeHUB.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab396cc439ded4e29e89783/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

