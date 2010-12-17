The Top 11 Stocks Of The Past Decade, And I Own None Of Them

Who would’ve known that Monster Energy, basically the only fad product of Hansen Natural, would be up 10,000% in the past decade. Why were you all so stupid? All you had to do was put your lifesavings into that stock at 48 cents on January 2, 2001, and you’d be sitting pretty today at $50. None of that grief and worry during the 2001-2 crash. Or the 2008 crisis. You’d be up 100x. We’re talking Twitter money now!



Or Priceline. Wasn’t that supposed to be a failed dot-com company at one point? Well, it was the second best stock in the Nasdaq over the past decade, up 4700%. And FLIR Systems. You know what they do? They help the government spy on you. This is a hot category.

There’s really no rhyme or reason as to why any of these stocks did as well as they did (Urban Outfitters?)

Well, except maybe AAPL, which is up 4200% because they complete changed and turned upside down the phone industry, the music industry, gaming, computers, etc. But still, a drink with a large amount of caffeine crushed them. (Brings back memories in 1984 of Steve Jobs persuading John Sculley to leave Pepsi and become CEO fo Apple. Jobs said, “do you want to sell sugared water for the rest of your life?” Sculley joined Apple and, making one of the worst business decisions ever, fired Jobs. The rest is history).

If anyone can figure out the common thread running through these stocks, please let me know in the comments. Of these 11 stocks, I like the following for the next decade:

FLIR (anti-terrorism related spying will only get bigger)

HOLX (tools for women’s health diagnostics. An excellent play on ageing baby boomers and personalised medicine. Also trades for 13 times next year’s earnings)

AAPL (50mm ipads plus infinite margins on all the apps they sell)

NIHD (wireless communications in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile – all economies I think are going to roar in the 2010s) will outperform the S&P 500 over the next 10 years.

But what do I know – I didn’t pick any of these stocks (well, not true. In 2003 I recommended AMZN) a decade ago.

The Top 11 Stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Over the Past Decade

HANS, Hansen Natural, up 10,400% in the past decade.

PCLN, Priceline, up 4734%

AAPL, Apple, up 4200%

FLIR, FLIR Systems, up 3844%

NIHD, NII Holdings (formerly Nextel) up 3715%

URBN, Urban Outfitters, up 3754%

CTSH, cognisant Technology Solutions, up 2177%

ISRG, Intuitive Surgical, up 1476%

HOLX, Hologic, up 1270%

JOYG, Joy Global, up 1070%

AMZN, Amazon, up 1010%

(P.S. as a sidenote, I once challenged people to crowdsource the best Monster Energy drink commercial they could think of. The results were fun).

