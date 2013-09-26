11 'Better Pizza' Chains Vying To Take Over America

Blaze Pizza Blaze Pizza has 15 locations so far.

Pizza is the next frontier for fast-casual dining.

A group of “better pizza” chains are currently engaged in an all-out “arm’s race” to take over the U.S., Sam Oches at QSR Magazine writes.

The new breed of pizza place prides itself on fresher ingredients than the average Papa John’s or Domino’s. It also boasts lower prices than fancier Italian fare.

“The better-pizza players have several other things in common,” Oches writes. “Their executives all toss around the words artisan, choice, and control and regularly reference other fast-casual categories, like Mexican, sandwich, and burgers, in conversation.”

We researched 11 joints trying to reinvent the pizza experience.

