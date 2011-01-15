The 11 Most Amazing Sports Photos Of The Week

Photo: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The week is winding down, and a big three-day weekend — full of football and then … more football — is about to kick off.But let’s take a moment to remember some of the big moments of the last seven days.



Here are the best images and exciting scenes from the last week, courtesy of the fine photogs of the Associated Press.

FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta autographs a baby's jersey in a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 9. A player belonging to Haiti's unofficial national amputee soccer team controls the ball as two players from the local Zaryen team attempt to defend in a friendly match at the national stadium in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday Jan. 10. Many of the players from both teams lost their limbs in last January's earthquake. Green Bay Packers fullback Quinn Johnson pulls Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ernie Sims after a pass reception during their NFC wild-card playoff game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 9. Auburn's Michael Dyer (5) rolls over Oregon's Eddie Pleasant as he carries the ball on a 37-yard gain on the final drive of the BCS National Championship game Monday, Jan. 10. Auburn won 22-19. Kamaz driver Vladimir Chagin and co-driver Sergey Savostin, both from Russia, compete during the 9th stage of the 2011 Argentina-Chile Dakar Rally in Copiapo, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 11. West Virginia's Liz Repella, left, and Marquette's Paige Fiedorowicz watch a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan, 11. Skiers perform during the men's ski cross World Cup event of the Alpe d'Huez, southeastern France, Wednesday, Jan. 12. Georgetown guard Chris Wright (4) is stopped by Pittsburgh centre Gary McGhee (52) and forward Nasir Robinson (35) as he drives to the basket, Wednesday, Jan. 12. Pittsburgh defeated Georgetown 72-57. A spectator waves as Argentina's Tomas Maffei races his Yamaha quad during the 11th stage of the 2011 Argentina-Chile Dakar Rally between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, Thursday Jan. 13. The Michigan State bench reacts after Kalisha Keane (32) hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Iowa with 0.5 seconds remaining on Thursday, Jan. 13 in East Lansing, Mich. Two Sudanese wrestlers fight during a friendly traditional competition organised by athletes from the southern region of Kordofan that symbolizes man strength and a war skill among regional trips, held in an open ring at the outskirts of the capital Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, Jan. 14. BONUS NON-AP PHOTO: A backboard destroyed ... BONUS NON-AP PHOTO #2: Braylon Edwards flips for joy after beating the Colts. Don't miss ... The Top Sports Photos of 2010 >

