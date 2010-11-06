Everyone’s looking for a bargain these days–including would-be franchisees. If you’re among those who want to dream big without spending big, never fear. There are plenty of businesses that can be started for less than $50,000, and this is just the place to begin your search:
Entrepreneur’s list of the Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises for 2010 >>
The ranking includes many of the usual low-cost suspects: Tax services, including the No. 1 franchise on our list, H & R Block. Commercial cleaning, which dominates the list with 14 companies. And real estate companies that keep costs low by allowing existing real estate businesses to convert to their brand.
But there’s plenty of variety as well–everything from dance fitness classes (Jazzercise, No. 6) to youth sports leagues (I9 Sports, No. 44) to outdoor advertising (Billboard Connection, No. 58).
As varied as they are, one thing that many of these companies have in common is that franchisees take their products and services directly to customers–thus saving money on office or retail space. Take Stretch-N-Grow, for instance. Despite being in a competitive industry, the children’s fitness company leaped to its highest Franchise 500® ranking ever, No. 162. Its franchisees save money–and maintain a steady customer base–by bringing fitness classes to schools, day-care facilities and rec centres rather than renting or buying retail space and waiting for kids to come to them.
The companies here are listed in the order that they ranked in our 2010 Franchise 500®, a ranking based on objective, quantifiable measures of franchise success such as system size, growth and financial strength and stability. But don’t let a ranking–or a low price-tag–be your only guide in buying a franchise. Before investing in any business, do your homework to find out if it’s right for you. That includes reviewing legal documents, consulting with accountants and attorneys and talking to current and former franchisees.
So without further ado:
Here are the 2010 top 20 Franchises >>
Type of company: Tax preparation & electronic filing
Startup costs: $33,235 - $50,735
Type of company: Pet lodging service in private homes
Startup costs: $49,950 - $75,150
Type of company: Children's sports & fitness program
Startup costs: $33,700 - $78,400
Type of company: Children's identification products & services
Startup costs: $31,800 - $39,700
Type of company: Auto appearance reconditioning
Startup costs: $33,050 - $100,060
Type of company: Gifts, gift baskets, corporate gifts
Startup costs: $47,500 - $59,000
Type of company: Referral training, coaching, consulting
Startup costs: $28,150 - $30,720
Type of company: Children's enrichment/tutoring
Startup costs: $32,600 - $38,800
Type of company: Youth sports, school & event photography
Startup costs: $30,250 - $75,150
Type of company: Home & commercial property inspections
Startup costs: $37,000 - $39,000
Type of company: Grout, tile & stone care
Startup costs: $20,405 - $39,915
Type of company: Kitchen/bath repair, refinishing & resurfacing, acrylic tub liners
Startup costs: $46,000 - $75,500
Type of company: Shipping service
Startup costs: $46,125 - $605,700
Type of company: Tile & grout maintenance/restoration
Startup costs: $21,300 - $65,050
Type of company: Leather, vinyl, plastic & cloth repair
Startup costs: $39,850 - $90,550
Type of company: After-school drama classes & summer camps
Startup costs: $19,000 - $57,950
Type of company: Small-business technology consulting
Startup costs: $28,800 - $81,500
Type of company: Dry cleaning pickup & delivery, shoe repair
Startup costs: $35,910 - $44,810
Type of company: Art classes for children ages 3 to 12
Startup costs: $40,265 - $48,600
Type of company: Auto & property appraisals for insurance cos.
Startup costs: $21,530 - $49,250
Type of company: Residential, commercial & carpet cleaning, pressure washing
Startup costs: $17,300 - $86,600
Type of company: Restroom deodorizing services
Startup costs: $8,472 - $49,868
Type of company: Non-medical home-care services
Startup costs: $60,000 - $85,000
Type of company: Executive/management training & development
Startup costs: $35,000 - $42,500
Type of company: Children's identification & safety products
Startup costs: $20,900 - $37,500
Type of company: Tax preparation & electronic filing
Startup costs: $20,100 - $63,749
Type of company: Commercial cleaning
Startup costs: $14,900 - $59,000
Type of company: Peer advisory boards & business coaching
Startup costs: $46,827 - $92,727
Type of company: Ad agency specializing in outdoor media
Startup costs: $42,815 - $66,420
Type of company: Urban/rural wildlife management
Startup costs: $12,750 - $80,500
Type of company: Children's movement/educational program
Startup costs: $14,950 - $46,100
Type of company: Furniture restoration & repairs
Startup costs: $45,520 - $81,269
Type of company: Direct-mail advertising
Startup costs: $43,470 - $70,530
Type of company: Interior decorating services & products
Startup costs: $45,280 - $53,690
Type of company: Carpet, upholstery & air-duct cleaning
Startup costs: $25,960 - $191,550
Type of company: Home inspections
Startup costs: $34,750 - $65,350
Type of company: Small-business coaching & mentoring
Startup costs: $47,200 - $76,400
Type of company: Textile restoration services
Startup costs: $40,550 - $230,500
Type of company: Janitorial & building maintenance services
Startup costs: $4,890 - $45,400
Type of company: Youth sports leagues, camps & clinics
Startup costs: $44,900 - $69,900
Type of company: Insurance restoration services
Startup costs: $17,895 - $118,250
Type of company: Household appliance services & repairs
Startup costs: $43,350 - $94,620
Type of company: Children's early learning/fitness program & facility
Startup costs: $34,250 - $228,750
Type of company: Janitorial services
Startup costs: $9,480 - $182,150
Type of company: Children's identification products & services
Startup costs: $34,005 - $44,205
Type of company: On-site computer repair services
Startup costs: $34,650 - $60,600
Type of company: Senior home care & medical staffing
Startup costs: $63,590 - $99,680
Type of company: Liquor inventory-control services
Startup costs: $36,900 - $50,600
Type of company: Heating, ventilation & air conditioning services
Startup costs: $64,300 - $183,900
Type of company: Residential HVAC service/replacement
Startup costs: $42,015 - $535,870
Type of company: Mobile automotive appearance services
Startup costs: $20,527 - $327,127
Type of company: On-site children's fitness program
Startup costs: $23,600
Type of company: Retail shipping & business services
Startup costs: $48,784 - $135,500
Type of company: Recreational billiard league
Startup costs: $17,080 - $32,650
Type of company: Tax preparation & electronic filing
Startup costs: $16,475 - $48,400
Type of company: Non-medical in-home care services for seniors
Startup costs: $52,285 - $84,035
Type of company: In-home tutoring services
Startup costs: $27,650 - $56,600
Type of company: Carpet & upholstery cleaning
Startup costs: $44,900 - $65,900
Type of company: Glass repair & replacement, accessories
Startup costs: $20,800 - $203,500
Type of company: Real estate brokerage, auction & marketing services
Startup costs: $11,790 - $33,350
Type of company: Non-medical care services
Startup costs: $47,200 - $86,400
Type of company: Cruise & tour travel agency
Startup costs: $1,595 - $19,290
Type of company: Carpet, drapery & upholstery cleaning; tile & stone care
Startup costs: $25,600 - $121,450
Type of company: Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants
Startup costs: $8,925 - $9,925
Type of company: Commercial/residential cleaning & disaster restoration
Startup costs: $47,072 - $141,303
Type of company: Retail tax preparation & electronic filing
Startup costs: $39,000 - $89,000
Type of company: Supplemental education
Startup costs: $36,538 - $145,250
Type of company: Commercial cleaning
Startup costs: $3,145 - $50,405
Type of company: Tax preparation & electronic filing
Startup costs: $34,438 - $110,033
