Yesterday, the Patriots topped the Colts for Bill Belichick’s 156th career win in 250 career games (16 seasons). That moved him within two of Bud Grant for 12th on the all-time list. He is also the active leader in career wins, unless of course you think Bill Parcells is not done coaching.



If we assume the NFL moves to an 18-game schedule next season, and Belichick maintains his current winning percentage with the Patriots (.706), he would still need 14 more seasons to become the all-time winningest coach in NFL history.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 winningest coaches in NFL history and how many years it will take Belichick to surpass each.

10. Bill Parcells - 172 Wins Bill Parcells had a career record of 172-130-1 (.570) with four different teams (19 seasons), winning two Super Bowls. Bill Belichick is 16 wins behind Parcells, and would pass him next season. 9. Chuck Knox - 186 Wins Chuck Knox had a career record of 186-147-1 (.559) with three different teams (22 seasons), never winning a Super Bowl. Bill Belichick is 30 wins behind Knox, and at Belichick's current rate, he would pass Knox in 2012. 8. Dan Reeves - 190 Wins Dan Reeves had a career record of 190-165-2 (.535) with three different teams (23 seasons), going 0-4 in the Super Bowl. Bill Belichick is 34 wins behind Reeves, and at Belichick's current rate, he would pass Reeves in 2013. 7. Chuck Noll - 193 Wins Chuck Noll had a career record of 193-148-1 (.566) all with the Steelers (23 seasons), winning four Super Bowls. Bill Belichick is 37 wins behind Noll, and at Belichick's current rate, he would pass Noll in 2013. 6. Marty Shottenheimer - 200 Wins Marty Shottenheimer had a career record of 200-126-1 (.613) with four different teams (21 seasons), never winning a Super Bowl. Bill Belichick is 44 wins behind Shottenheimer, and at Belichick's current rate, he would pass Shottenheimer in 2014. 5. Paul Brown - 213 Wins Paul Brown had a career record of 213-104-9 (.672) with two different teams (25 seasons), winning three NFL championships and four AAFC championships. Bill Belichick is 57 wins behind Brown, and at Belichick's current rate, he would pass Brown in 2015. 4. Curly Lambeau - 226 Wins Curly Lambeau had a career record of 226-132-22 (.631) with three different teams (33 seasons), winning six NFL championships. Bill Belichick is 70 wins behind Lambeau, and at Belichick's current rate, he would pass Lambeau in 2016. 3. Tom Landry - 250 Wins Tom Landry had a career record of 250-162-6 (.607) all with the Cowboys (29 seasons), winning two Super Bowls. Bill Belichick is 94 wins behind Landry, and at Belichick's current rate, he would pass Landry in 2018. 2. George Halas - 318 Wins George Halas had a career record of 318-148-31 (.682) all with the Bears (40 seasons), winning six NFL championships. Bill Belichick is 162 wins behind Halas, and at Belichick's current rate, he would pass Halas in 2023. 1. Don Shula - 328 Wins Don Shula had a career record of 328-156-6 (.678) with two different teams (33 seasons), winning two Super Bowls. Bill Belichick is 172 wins behind Shula, and at Belichick's current rate, he would pass Shula in 2024.

