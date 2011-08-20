The Top 10 Wealthiest Members of Congress And How They Made Their Fortunes

Photo: Wikimedia Commons / www.flickr.com/tracy_olson
Just how rich are the wealthiest members of Congress?Roll Call took a look at Congressional financial disclosure forms to determine which lawmakers have the deepest pockets.
Estimated Net Worth: $294.21 million
Source: McCaul, who has ranked among the Top 50 richest lawmakers since first entering Congress in 2004, tops the list for the first time thanks to a significant transfer of wealth from his wife's family. His wife, Linda, is the daughter of Clear Channel Communications CEO Lowry Mays.
Estimated Net Worth: $220.40 million
Source: Issa founded car alarm manufacturer Directed Electronics 1982. The company has gone on to become the largest manufacturer of vehicle alarms systems in the country.
Estimated Net Worth: $193.07 million
Source: Kerry has been one of the richest members of Congress since his 1995 marriage to Teresa Heinz Kerry, the widow of the late Sen. John Heinz (R-PA), heir to the Heinz food fortune.
Estimated Net Worth: $81.63 million
Source: Senator Rockefeller is a great-grandson of oil tycoon John Rockefeller.
Estimated Net Worth: $76.30 million
Source: Warner made his fortune investing in telecommunications companies in the 1980s, and is a co-founder of telecommunications giant Nextel, now Sprint.
Estimated Net Worth: $65.91 million
Source: Polis invested in and founded a number of Internet companies, including American Information Systems, an internet access and web hosting service.
Estimated Net Worth: $55.07 million
Source: Lautenberg founded data-processing company ADP, and his wife holds a number of valuable trusts and real estate investments.
Estimated Net Worth: $52.93 million
Source: Blumenthal was a high-powered lawyer before rising to serve as Connecticut's Attorney General. His wife Cynthia's father was one of the founders of Empire State Building Associates LLC, and the family also owns and manages a slew of valuable real estate.
Estimated Net Worth: $45.39 million
Source: Feinstein's fortune is largely shared with her husband, investment banker Richard C. Blum, the Chairman and President of Blum Capital, an investment firm.
Estimated Net Worth: $44.21 million
Source: Buchanan founded American Speedy Printing in the 1980s, though he made the bulk of his fortune acquiring car dealerships and investing in real estate.
