The Top 10 Wealthiest Members of Congress And How They Made Their Fortunes

Just how rich are the wealthiest members of Congress?Roll Call took a look at Congressional financial disclosure forms to determine which lawmakers have the deepest pockets.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX)

Estimated Net Worth: $294.21 million

Source: McCaul, who has ranked among the Top 50 richest lawmakers since first entering Congress in 2004, tops the list for the first time thanks to a significant transfer of wealth from his wife's family. His wife, Linda, is the daughter of Clear Channel Communications CEO Lowry Mays.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA)

Estimated Net Worth: $220.40 million

Source: Issa founded car alarm manufacturer Directed Electronics 1982. The company has gone on to become the largest manufacturer of vehicle alarms systems in the country.

Sen. John Kerry (D-MA)

Estimated Net Worth: $193.07 million

Source: Kerry has been one of the richest members of Congress since his 1995 marriage to Teresa Heinz Kerry, the widow of the late Sen. John Heinz (R-PA), heir to the Heinz food fortune.

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-WV)

Estimated Net Worth: $81.63 million

Source: Senator Rockefeller is a great-grandson of oil tycoon John Rockefeller.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA)

Estimated Net Worth: $76.30 million

Source: Warner made his fortune investing in telecommunications companies in the 1980s, and is a co-founder of telecommunications giant Nextel, now Sprint.

Rep. Jared Polis (D-CO)

Estimated Net Worth: $65.91 million

Source: Polis invested in and founded a number of Internet companies, including American Information Systems, an internet access and web hosting service.

Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ)

Estimated Net Worth: $55.07 million

Source: Lautenberg founded data-processing company ADP, and his wife holds a number of valuable trusts and real estate investments.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Estimated Net Worth: $52.93 million

Source: Blumenthal was a high-powered lawyer before rising to serve as Connecticut's Attorney General. His wife Cynthia's father was one of the founders of Empire State Building Associates LLC, and the family also owns and manages a slew of valuable real estate.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Estimated Net Worth: $45.39 million

Source: Feinstein's fortune is largely shared with her husband, investment banker Richard C. Blum, the Chairman and President of Blum Capital, an investment firm.

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL)

Estimated Net Worth: $44.21 million

Source: Buchanan founded American Speedy Printing in the 1980s, though he made the bulk of his fortune acquiring car dealerships and investing in real estate.

