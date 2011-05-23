The Top 10 Awesome iPhone Features That Android Doesn't Have

iTunes is a behemoth of a media manager but it handles a lot of data as it goes from your computer to your iDevice and back again. It has an enormous amount of responsibility for those who do sync with their computers. You can certainly argue that DoubleTwist brings the features of iTunes to Android, but the fact of the matter is that an application needed to be created to bring iTunes to Android. Android is missing iTunes in the same way iOS is missing Android's wireless capabilities.

*Personal note: I really don't like iTunes, but I think it's hard to argue that there's anything that does what it does as well. It is a very ambitious piece of software that doesn't work as well as I'd like it to, but I do appreciate the difficulty of creating something like it. While there are definitely other great music players, there really isn't anything else that can do everything iTunes can do (even if it often fails to do some of those things well).