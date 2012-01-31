The Top 10 US Stocks Hedge Funds Love

Photo: AP
Hedge fund managers can be a secretive crowd. Trading strategies are closely guarded, and regulation is largely spurned.However, they are required to report their largest stock holdings to regulators, and Bloomberg Markets Magazine listed the top 10 most held stocks in their February issue.
So here they are. You may not be a Jim Chanos or a Ray Dalio, but maybe you can learn something.
Ticker: EP
Value held: $3.5 billion
2011 Total Return: 82.1%
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: MSI
Value held: $3.2 billion
2011 Total Return: 26.3%
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: SHLD
Value held: $3.2 billion
2011 Total Return: (18.2)%
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: MMI
Value held: $3.1 billion
2011 Total Return: 34%
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: AZO
Value held: $2.9
2011 Total Return: 20.5%
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: NWSA
Value held: $2.7 billion
2011 Total Return: 21.0%
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: AN
Value held: $2.5 billion
2011 Total Return: 28.0%
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: ACN
Value held: $2.3 billion
2011 Total Return: 21.8%
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: APC
Value held: $2.2 billion
2011 Total Return: 21.8%
Source: Bloomberg
Ticker: WMB
Value held: $2.2 billion
2011 Total Return: 7.1%
Source: Bloomberg
