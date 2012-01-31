The Top 10 US Stocks Hedge Funds Love

Ben Walsh
Hedge fund managers can be a secretive crowd. Trading strategies are closely guarded, and regulation is largely spurned.However, they are required to report their largest stock holdings to regulators, and Bloomberg Markets Magazine listed the top 10 most held stocks in their February issue.

So here they are. You may not be a Jim Chanos or a Ray Dalio, but maybe you can learn something.

El Paso Corporation

Ticker: EP

Value held: $3.5 billion

2011 Total Return: 82.1%

Source: Bloomberg

Motorola Solutions

Ticker: MSI

Value held: $3.2 billion

2011 Total Return: 26.3%

Source: Bloomberg

Sears Holdings

Ticker: SHLD

Value held: $3.2 billion

2011 Total Return: (18.2)%

Source: Bloomberg

Motorola Mobility

Ticker: MMI

Value held: $3.1 billion

2011 Total Return: 34%

Source: Bloomberg

Autozone

Ticker: AZO

Value held: $2.9

2011 Total Return: 20.5%

Source: Bloomberg

News Corp.

Ticker: NWSA

Value held: $2.7 billion

2011 Total Return: 21.0%

Source: Bloomberg

AutoNation

Ticker: AN

Value held: $2.5 billion

2011 Total Return: 28.0%

Source: Bloomberg

Accenture

Ticker: ACN

Value held: $2.3 billion

2011 Total Return: 21.8%

Source: Bloomberg

Anadarko Petroleum

Ticker: APC

Value held: $2.2 billion

2011 Total Return: 21.8%

Source: Bloomberg

Williams Companies

Ticker: WMB

Value held: $2.2 billion

2011 Total Return: 7.1%

Source: Bloomberg

A hedge fund is only as strong as its counterparties

