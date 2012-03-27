The Top 10 American Cities For Job Growth

Photo: Flickr/seoulpolaris

Lee McPheters, a research professor in Arizona State’s W. P. Carey School of Business, does analysis based on the latest job figures from the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics. He found that the U.S. economy increased by 1,986,000 nonagricultural jobs in January 2012 over January 2011, a 1.55 per cent increase.



Some states such as North Dakota (oil), West Virginia (coal), Utah (coal), Texas (oil), Louisiana (oil) and Oklahoma (oil) are seeing a boom from developing natural resources at a time of high energy prices, as reported by PhysOrg.

North Dakota (thanks to cities like Williston) has ranked first in growth for 33 consecutive months.

Besides energy industries, job growth comes from large metropolitan markets that are on the rise.

Here are the top 10 cities with workforces of more than 1,000,000 that have seen the biggest job growth from January 2011 to January 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.