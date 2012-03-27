The Top 10 American Cities For Job Growth

Michael Kelley
houston texas

Photo: Flickr/seoulpolaris

Lee McPheters, a research professor in Arizona State’s W. P. Carey School of Business, does analysis based on the latest job figures from the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics. He found that the U.S. economy increased by 1,986,000 nonagricultural jobs in January 2012 over January 2011, a 1.55 per cent increase.

Some states such as North Dakota (oil), West Virginia (coal), Utah (coal), Texas (oil), Louisiana (oil) and Oklahoma (oil) are seeing a boom from developing natural resources at a time of high energy prices, as reported by PhysOrg

North Dakota (thanks to cities like Williston) has ranked first in growth for 33 consecutive months.

Besides energy industries, job growth comes from large metropolitan markets that are on the rise.

Here are the top 10 cities with workforces of more than 1,000,000 that have seen the biggest job growth from January 2011 to January 2012.

10. Pittsburgh – 17,900 jobs added – up 1.6 per cent

9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. – 19,200 jobs added – up 1.7 per cent

8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. – 19,400 jobs added – up 1.7 per cent

7. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. – 32,700 jobs added – up 1.9 per cent

6. Cincinnati-Middletown, Ohio – 20,300 jobs added – up 2.1 per cent

5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. – 35,400 jobs added – up 2.2 per cent

4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas – 69,700 jobs added – up 2.4 per cent (Texas was the No.4 state with a 2.4 job growth)

3. Denver-Aurora, Colo. – 29,100 jobs – up 2.5 per cent (Colorado was the No.8 state with a 2.1 job growth)

2. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, Ga. – 68,400 jobs added – up 3.1 per cent (Georgia was the No.7 state with 2.2 per cent job growth)

1. Houston-Baytown-Sugar Land, Texas – 94,700 jobs added – up 3.7 per cent from January 2011 to January 2012

