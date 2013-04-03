These Are The Best Urban Cities To Retire

Sunny. Walkable. And a low cost of living.
Nerdwallet recently came out with its rankings of the top 10 best urban cities to retire.
Ranking cities by factors like medical care, climate and cost of living*, they sought to find the kind of places wehre retirees can kick back and relax but still engage in a bustling city culture when they want.
Cost of living used was based on the ACCRA cost of living index. The nationwide ACCRA average is 100. The numbers noted on each slide are percentages of that average.
Cost of living index: 87.7
Percentage of people over age 65: 10.2 per cent
Cost of a doctor's visit: $79
Nashville's average temperature is just shy of 60 degrees. Plus, the city made Conde Nast's list of the five best places to go in 2013 for its trendy food and famous music.
Cost of living index: 93.8
Percentage of people over age 65: 11.9 per cent
Cost of a doctor's visit: $100
Tucson received higher marks for walkability than most cities on the list. It has plenty of nearby hiking trails and birdwatching locations.
Cost of living index: 91.6
Percentage of people over age 65: 12.6 per cent
Cost of a doctor's visit: $83
Behind Miami, Louisville has the second-highest concentration of people over 65 noted on the list. The city has also been named one of the country's safest cities and is home to the Kentucky Derby.
Cost of living index: 87.7
Percentage of people over age 65: 10.4 per cent
Cost of a doctor's visit: $98
San Antonio had one of the lower costs of living in the Top 10. The city is home to almost 20,000 acres of parks and 65 golf courses.
Cost of living index: 90.5
Percentage of people over age 65: 11.8 per cent
Cost of a doctor's visit: $85
Oklahoma City might not have crossed your radar when searching for a retiree spot. But nearly 12 per cent of residents are over 65 and the city's Bricktown Entertainment District is known for its sports, shopping and dining.
Cost of living index: 85.6
Percentage of people over age 65: 10.3 per cent
Cost of a doctor's visit: $75
Memphis has the lowest cost of living recorded on the Nerdwallet list. And it's warmer than you would think, with an average temperature of 62 degrees.
Cost of living index: 92.2
Percentage of people over age 65: 11 per cent
Cost of a doctor's visit: $85
Tampa also is known for its warm weather, with an average temperature of 73 degrees. And the city's only about an hour and a half's drive to Orlando if visitors want to check out Disney World.
Cost of living index: 95.7
Percentage of people over age 65: 10.9 per cent
Cost of a doctor's visit: $67
Jacksonville has the lowest cost for a doctor's visit on Nerdwallet's top 10 list at $67. The city also has 20 miles of beaches along the coast.
Cost of living index: 94.6
Percentage of people over age 65: 11.2 per cent
Cost of a doctor's visit: $74
El Paso has the lowest annual price for hiring an in-home service to take care of your shopping, cooking or cleaning needs, at slightly more than $30,000. The city is also known for its scenic Hueco Tanks state historic site and authentic just-north-of-the-border food.
Cost of living index: 108.1
Percentage of people over age 65: 16 per cent
Cost of a doctor's visit: $107
The city has the highest percentage of people 65-plus on the list, so you're bound to be in good company. It also received stellar marks for walkability and has the warmest average temperature on the list at a balmy 76 degrees.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.