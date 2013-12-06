The Top 10 Universities In Emerging Economies

Peter Jacobs

Chinese universities are the most dominant of any “emerging economy,” according to a new list from Times Higher Education.

THE ranked universities from BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — and 17 other countries with emerging economies. China had the largest representation of any country, with 23 schools in THE’s top 100 — including four in the top 10.

One education expert told THE that the Chinese government has set aside “special funding” to boost the status of 39 of its schools and encourages universities to create joint programs with Western institutions.

Here are the top 10 universities from an emerging economy:

#10 Lomonosov Moscow State University — Russian Federation

Lomonosov Moscow State University Russia CampusVia Wikimedia Commons

#9 Middle East Technical University — Turkey

Middle East Technical University Campus TurkeyVia Wikimedia Commons

#8 Fudan University — China

Fudan University Library ChinaVia Wikimedia Commons

#7 Istanbul Technical University — Turkey

Istanbul Technical University Campus TurkeyVia Wikimedia Commons

#6 University of Science and Technology of China — China

University Science Technology China Campus SculptureVia Wikimedia Commons

#5 Boğaziçi University — Turkey

Boğaziçi Üniversitesi Turkey CampusVia Wikimedia Commons

#4 National Taiwan University — Taiwan

National Taiwan University Students CampusVia Wikimedia Commons

#3 University of Cape Town — South Africa

University Cape Town South Africa CampusVia Wikimedia Commons

#2 Tsinghua University — China

Tsinghua University Campus ChinaVia Wikimedia Commons

#1 Peking University — China

Peking University Campus ChinaVia Wikimedia Commons

