The Top 10 Universities In Emerging Economies

Chinese universities are the most dominant of any “emerging economy,” according to a new list from Times Higher Education.

THE ranked universities from BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — and 17 other countries with emerging economies. China had the largest representation of any country, with 23 schools in THE’s top 100 — including four in the top 10.

One education expert told THE that the Chinese government has set aside “special funding” to boost the status of 39 of its schools and encourages universities to create joint programs with Western institutions.

Here are the top 10 universities from an emerging economy:

#10 Lomonosov Moscow State University — Russian Federation

#9 Middle East Technical University — Turkey

#8 Fudan University — China

#7 Istanbul Technical University — Turkey

#6 University of Science and Technology of China — China

#5 Boğaziçi University — Turkey

#4 National Taiwan University — Taiwan

#3 University of Cape Town — South Africa

#2 Tsinghua University — China

#1 Peking University — China

